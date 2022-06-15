“Larry Bird just don’t give a f***, unlike softy Devin Booker!”: When Celtics legend went against inappropriate women’s picture, Suns’ star can’t even handle heckling

Many NBA superstars are easy to distract nowadays, especially in the middle of a game. Not Larry Bird though, he was ice cold!

Hailing from French Lick, Indiana, Larry Bird was a bonafide superstar ever since he entered the league. Drafted by the Boston Celtics, he was revered for his skill in scoring the basket.

Larry Legend was as his nickname suggests, a truly legendary player, widely regarded as the best in his position. That was until a certain King snatched his throne.

Nevertheless, he was truly exceptional. He averaged around 24 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists per game, leading the Celtics to three NBA Championships!

June 8, 1986 Celtics win 16th NBA Championship Larry Bird’s triple-double (29 pts, 11 reb, 12 ast, 3 stl) leads the Boston Celtics to a (114-97) win over the Houston Rockets.pic.twitter.com/W9jRxbDbU4 — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) June 8, 2022

From his elite scoring to tales of his brutal trash-talking abilities. There was nothing Bird couldn’t do. Even his mental toughness is perhaps an underappreciated part of his game.

Larry Bird was so cold he didn’t let a single thing distract him while he was out on the court, unlike Devin Booker

Many a legend has described the modern NBA as being too soft. At times, this description seems a bit too harsh. There are many players who give it they’re all on the court.

However, it is also true that many of them pale in comparison to some of the legends of yesteryear. This is especially true when comparing anyone to Larry Bird.

In fact, there is a video showcasing Larry Legend’s amazing mental strength. It shows how focused and unfazed the Hall of Famer is, despite all the ‘beautiful’ distractions around him. Whereas, Devin Booker shows the exact opposite.

A true testament to just how much the league has changed. Safe to say, there may never be anyone quite like ‘The Hick from French Lick’ in the NBA ever again.

