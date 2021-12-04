“Larry Bird was the only player I feared”: When Magic Johnson revealed how he was “frightened” by the Celtics legend during their playing days

Years after their retirement, Magic Johnson disclosed how Larry Bird was the only player the Lakers legend ever feared playing against.

Back in the 1980s, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson were the main contributing factors in revolutionizing the league, making it more global than ever. Playing for two of the biggest and most successful organizations in the league, both these superstars had quite the battle whenever they took on the court.

Magic and Larry had quite an interesting rivalry. The future megastars were nemeses back in their college days. Carried on their rivalry to the pros, and ever since, became one of the most-popular arch-enemies in NBA history.

Facing off 37 times against each other on the NBA hardwood, 18 times in the regular season & 19 times in the NBA Finals, the two always gave fans around the world quite an entertaining battle. Out of the 37 instances, Magic had won 22 games, while out-assisting Bird 12.5-5.4. However, Bird not only outscored (23.5-20.05), he also out-rebounded (11-7.15) Earvin during their career.

When Magic Johnson revealed his fear for Larry Bird as a player

During the early days of their careers, Bird and Johnson absolutely detested each other, on the court as well as off the court. In fact, things were so bad between the two, that they would even refuse to greet or congratulate each other on the court. Back in 2009, Bird had spoken on this issue:

“I didn’t shake hands when we lost to the Lakers. I never shook hands. When the Lakers and Celtics played, we didn’t shake hands. When I first got to play against Magic, there was a hate factor there. It was more than just dislike.”

However, over the year, the two learned to co-exist and eventually became really good pals. The two revealed their respect for each other and appreciated the other for bringing the best out of them.

Years after his retirement, Magic went one step ahead to term Larry the Legend as the only player he “feared” during his playing days. The Lakers legend disclosed to ESPN:

“When I played, Larry Bird was the only one I feared. A lot of black guys always ask me, ‘Did Larry Bird really play that good?’ I said Larry Bird is so good it’s frightening.”

Magic Johnson once said “Larry Bird was so good it’s frightening” Bird scored more than 21,000 NBA points but remains in greatness discussions for his unselfish play & his amazing passing game which he felt was an art form. pic.twitter.com/uEFsAS4pzU — Patrick_Skene (@Patrick_Skene) November 24, 2021

Both Magic and Bird fed off from each other’s energy. And constantly battling each other led to the two icons building up the most decorated and impactful resumes in league history.