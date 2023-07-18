Larsa Pippen Complements Michael Jordan’s $5.1 Billion Brand By Quoting Similarity Between Marcus and Scottie Pippen: “Converted Me to Jordans”

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s love story grows stronger each day. Despite criticism, the couple remains unaffected and deeply in love. In a recent episode of their podcast, Separation Anxiety, Larsa expressed her newfound interest in sneakers, particularly the Jordan brand. She reminisced about how Scottie Pippen had introduced her to Nike sneakers, leading to her passion for designer footwear. However, Larsa found that the comfort and distinct designs of Michael Jordan’s $5.1 billion Jordan brand suited her best. She credited Marcus Jordan for reigniting her love for sneakers, just as Scottie Pippen had done before.

Larsa’s transformation into a sneaker-head is evident, possibly influenced by Marcus’ own love for sneakers. She used to be a fan of designer shoes like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Dior, but now she prefers Jordan due to the unique style and comfort they provide.

Larsa Pippen has become a fan of Jordan shoes after dating Marcus Jordan

Marcus Jordan, a huge sneaker-head, transformed his passion into the business venture Trophy Room. Trophy Room consists of exclusive shoe boutiques selling classic and expensive sneakers. Moreover, having Michael Jordan as his father ensures a lifetime of access to sneakers and other basketball accessories.

During an episode of the Separation Anxiety podcast, Larsa Pippen expressed her fascination with sneakers, particularly those from the Jordan brand. Larsa, who married Scottie Pippen at the age of 23 while he was at the pinnacle of his career at 32, was introduced to Nike shoes due to Pippen’s endorsement. As a Nike athlete, Pippen had numerous Nike sneakers in their household, which piqued Larsa’s initial interest.

“You know, I used to only wear designer sneakers. I feel like I went through my Nike phase when I was with my ex [Scottie Pippen], and I had a whole closet full of Nike.”

Later through the comment, Larsa revealed how her interest shifted to designer shoes. Such shoes, from brands like Dior, Gucci, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton, had flashy designs for sneakers. However, their sneakers were not comfortable enough as Michael’s Js. Having Michael’s son influence her over the months, the Jordan brand has gained another fan for their exclusive club.

“And then, I only wanted to wear Chanel sneakers, sneakers like Dior, and Louis Vuitton. And since we got together, I feel like you [Marcus Jordan] have converted me to Jordans.”

Marcus seems to agree with what Larsa said. Being the great MJ’s son, the young Jordan never fails to bring in potential fans and customers for the brand. For converting to Jordans, Marcus credited the brand’s unique style, comfortable nature, and advanced technology, making it one of the most appealing shoe brands ever.

The Jordan Brand is perhaps Nike’s one of the best business ventures

Nike’s Jordan brand has been highly lucrative due to the immense popularity of its namesake player. The brand’s sales have experienced remarkable growth, going from $3 billion in 2020 to $5.122 billion in 2022. Michael Jordan, earning a 10% share from these profits, makes nearly $300,000 annually.

Michael Jordan has accumulated over $1.3 billion solely from his share and his influential career as an athlete. Considering recent statements from MJ and Marcus, it is likely that Marcus has a significant personal investment in the Jordan brand.