After Stephen Curry’s ‘Crowd Favorite’ Moment, Zach LaVine and Kyle Lowry Take Turns Recreating Long-Range Shot on Golf Course

Stephen Curry‘s ability to make basketball shots from anywhere has reached an unprecedented level. Once again, he left fans astonished during the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament with his exceptional long-range three-point shot. He is undoubtedly the greatest shooter ever created by God. Following Curry’s successful attempt, NBA stars such as Zach LaVine, Kyle Lowry, and former three-point leader Ray Allen tried but failed to replicate the shot.

Advertisement

Curry is often credited with revolutionizing the game of basketball, which was previously dominated by big men. The Chef, as he is fondly called, made it accessible for all players. His influence on the league inspired other young talents like Damian Lillard, Zach LaVine, and Trae Young to adopt his signature shooting style. Curry’s performance on the golf course was simply another typical day for the two-time MVP. Subsequently, other players followed suit, as they would on any ordinary day.

Zach LaVine, Kyle Lowry recreate Stephen Curry shot at ACC tournament

Steph left the field after the golf match. Fans on the sidelines had a basketball ready. The Warriors star grabbed the ball and nailed a long-distance shot on the first try. Other NBA stars on the field followed suit.

Advertisement

First, Kyle Lowry attempted the shot from a distance. Ray Allen tried next but didn’t succeed. Zach LaVine attempted the shot but missed the first time, though he made it on the second try. Lowry needed three attempts to make it.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuxX1G_NFaw/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Steph’s skills on the basketball court are extraordinary. Recently, he has shown that he’s more than just a basketball player. He’s been making incredible shots in the tournament. Although he had previously lost “The Match” against NFL stars, he still gave it his all.

Curry wins the ACC championship

Several NBA and NFL stars participated in the ACC tournament. The tournament had an abundance of star power. Curry, the standout player, emerged as the winner. On Saturday, Stephen Curry clinched his first celebrity tournament victory.

Advertisement

During the final hole, he sank an 18-foot putt for his team. With a closing eagle on the par-5 18th hole at Lake Tahoe, the Warriors’ star secured the American Century Championship.

Accompanying him were his wife, Ayesha, and children.