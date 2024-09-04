Jordan Clarkson, Sabrina Ionescu Cheer On Frances Tiafoe During US Open QF Clash Against Grigor Dimitrov

Sabrina Ionescu, the New York Liberty star, is in the midst of a one-week break between matches. With the Liberty next playing on Thursday, the sharpshooter decided to drive down the Arthur Ashe Stadium and support her friend, American sensation, Frances Tiafoe. Joining her was Jordan Clarkson.

The Utah Jazz guard has been spending time in New York City ahead of the NBA’s training camp for the 2024-2025 season. With free time on his hands, Clarkson decided to be present and extend his support to Tiafoe for the latter’s quarterfinal clash against Grigor Dimitrov. From what numerous clips suggest, Ionescu was extremely animated throughout the duel.

Tiafoe might be having one of his most underwhelming seasons on the ATP Tour. But, this hasn’t stopped his friends from different sporting leagues from coming out and showering him with their support. During his ongoing Cinderella run at the US Open 2024, numerous celebrities have made their way to the stands for Tiafoe’s matches.

The match may have ended in an unfortunate manner – Dimitrov retiring due to an injury. However, Big Foe didn’t disappoint the several esteemed celebrities who came out to support him. Throughout the 6-3, 6-7, 6-4, 4-1 (retired) win over the Bulgarian, Tiafoe left fans in awe with his incredible level of production.

Following the win and the customary on-court interview, the World No.20 even took a moment to acknowledge the NBA star. Heading over to the sideline seats, he embraced JC with a quick hug.

It seems as though the basketball world is head over heels for Tiafoe. Apart from Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Bradley Beal previously expressing their admiration for the Maryland native, a few other prominent names have made it to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to cheer him on.

During the second round of the Grand Slam, the newest acquisition of the New York Knicks Mikal Bridges’ presence was acknowledged by Tiafoe.

Paige Bueckers also made her way to the Arthur Ashe Stadium, revealing to be Tiafoe’s “biggest fan”. Constantly cheering him on, Bueckers got the pleasure of watching Frances defeat Alexei Popyrin in the fourth round.

Considering that two of the biggest American tennis superstars – Tiafoe & Taylor Fritz – are facing off in the semifinals, one can expect the stadium to be packed with multiple figures from the basketball and Football community. The exciting clash on Friday promises to be an entertaining one and fans can be on the lookout for celebrities in the stands.