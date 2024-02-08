“Last 30 Games Shooting 50/50/90”: Kawhi Leonard’s Absurd Stats Have Ty Lue Wanting His All-Star Firmly Placed In The MVP Conversation

(240127) — TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2024 — Kawhi Leonard of Los Angeles Clippers dunks during the 2023-2024 NBA, Basketball Herren, USA regular season game between Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 26, 2024. (Photo by /Xinhua) (SP)CANADA-TORONTO-BASKETBALL-NBA-CLIPPERS VS RAPTORS ZouxZheng PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Ty Lue is one of the numerous personalities from the basketball world to be left in awe of the recent form of Kawhi Leonard. Before the Los Angeles Clippers’ clash against the New Orleans Pelicans, Lue was asked to make an MVP case for his star player. Shedding light on Leonard’s efficient shooting in the last 30 games, the Clippers head coach believes that the two-way forward deserves his name to be brought up in the MVP conversations.

Advertisement

Speaking to a reporter, Ty Lue believed that Kawhi Leonard was a legitimate candidate for the 2024 Most Valuable Player trophy. The 46-year-old immediately lauded the 6ft 7” star for his production in the last 30 games.

“Last 30 games shooting 50/50/90. Our record the last 31 games… He should definitely be mentioned in the MVP conversation… Why not?”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/joeylinn_/status/1755402989173702908?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Due to his efficient shooting from across the field, Kawhi has been averaging a staggering 26.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Thanks to the 32-year-old’s hot streak, the LA side has had a 25-5 record in that span, propelling them to sit at the top-most position in the Western Conference.

Lue isn’t the only one who is expressing his faith in Leonard’s candidacy for the Michael Jordan Trophy. Skip Bayless, who usually loves criticizing players, added the two-time champion to the MVP race.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1754700335644569824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Because Kawhi Leonard has been the best player on one of the best teams in the league, he’s constantly rising in the MVP Ladder. Kawhi sat at the 8th spot in the latest ladder. And now, with the Clippers shining bright at the top of the Western Conference at the moment, things will likely only improve for the 32-year-old. That said, whether or not he can supersede the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Nikola Jokic, along with the other equally deserving candidates, remains to be seen.

Advertisement

Paul George lauds Kawhi Leonard

Paul George is merely one of many to be blown away by Kawhi Leonard’s performance. During an episode of the Podcast P, PG explained how efficient a shooter Leonard is from across the field – post and three-point land.

“He making it look easy. He got that much respect that like when he posts up, they doubling him right away. That’s how effective he is at the post and getting to his spots… It don’t matter if it’s midrange, from three, it’s cash bro, it’s money,” George said.

Later, George emphasized the fact that his teammate was one of the people destined to become a basketball player. Seeming like a fanboy, the sharpshooter further praised the Claw, stating that the game was extremely easy for the latter.

“I was looking at him yesterday like actually watching him in the game and I’m just like bro some people are just meant to hoop. Like some people were put on this Earth just to play basketball. like you watch him move you watch his movement, like that is a basketball player like he was just made to do this. It’s just the game just so easy for him,” George showered Leonard with praises.

George and Leonard were expected to win a title immediately after they were acquired by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019. However, due to injury-riddled campaigns, the Clippers never came close to winning the coveted title. This season, with all four superstars – George, Leonard, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook – playing sensationally, Ty Lue’s side has a legit shot at winning the 2024 championship.