Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Gilbert Arenas “Bitter” in the Most Subtle way Possible

Gilbert Arenas’ comments invoked a subtle response from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks superstar’s nonchalance says it all.

If there is anyone that doesn’t take offense to disrespectful comments, it is Giannis Antetokounmpo. Hailing from the streets of Athens, Greece, we think he has been treated poorly enough times in his life to be unbothered by comments from a middle-aged podcaster.

Well, we don’t mean to deprive Gilbert Arenas of his stature as a great basketball player. But his talk is just hearsay. To demean someone, who is perhaps the best player in the world and to say that he doesn’t “understand” basketball is just ridiculous.

Word spreads through the grapevine and naturally, Giannis heard of his comments through his family. And like the charismatic guy he is, he brushed it off.

As per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Giannis said “Does it bother me? I’m not going to lie, it makes me want to work harder,”

Giannis Antetokounmpo has no regard for Gilbert Arenas’ comments

For all the derision that Gilbert threw at Giannis, he was rather unbothered about it. He said, “Do I go back home and think about it and I can’t sleep? Not necessarily.”. Cold.

He also added a subtle jab at Arenas by saying, “But at the end of the day, hey, I don’t know, when I am 45 years old, 50 years old, I might be, you know, a little bit bitter, too. I might be seeing, you know, this 20-year-old making, signing a three-year 900 million. … Maybe, I don’t know, but I don’t think so.”

Subtle, but effective. Antetokounmpo knew how to get his point across and he did. Giannis is already grateful for what he has and has no desire to exhibit jealousy.

We believe him, to a much greater extent than we do Gilbert Arenas. There are good opinions and bad, and even downright terrible. Gilbert’s comments belong to the latter.

