“Leave me alone, else I’mma come to your house and f**k your mama!”: Charles Barkley goes after heckling Warriors fans outside the TNT booth near Chase Center

Charles Barkley has gained quite the rep for his funny takes and blunt roasts as part of the Inside the NBA crew for TNT.

A legendary basketball player in his own stead, Charles Barkley had a reputation for trash-talking and dishing it back to hecklers in his playing days. Post-retirement, he has continued this trend and has given us many hilarious moments as part of the TNT crew.

“The Chuckster” has become an iconic media presence and his feuds with fellow NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal are pure comedy.

The lovable giants, in tandem with Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, have formed arguably the most iconic punditry crew in basketball history. While “punditry” is subjective, entertainment and laughs are a guarantee with the Inside the NBA team.

How did Charles Barkley respond to a crowd of heckling Warriors fans?

In a moment of nonchalant comedic timing, Barkley is seen retorting to a heckling set of Warriors fans. Chuck is pictured to be turning towards the Warriors fans and shouting “If you don’t leave me alone, I’m going to come to your house and f—k your mama.”

Charles Barkley (“Chuck”): “If you don’t leave me alone, I’m going to come to your house and f—k your mama.” #DubNation #Chuck pic.twitter.com/RHNb6eRHKU — tino (@tino_lopez9) May 19, 2022

The response was to a bunch of Warriors fans chanting “Chuck, you SUCK” behind his back at the live TNT studio set up. Barkley’s response not only shut the fans down but also broke the crowd into a spree of laughter.

The Chuckster seems to have fully embraced the role of a lovable troll. He continues to make outrageous “guarantees” and infamously hilarious hot takes which flame out to no one’s surprise but his. The fan reaction to his retort is proof of how affable Sir Charles is to the larger NBA crowd.

An irreplaceable part of the NBA watching experience, here’s hoping the Chuckster keeps trolling!

