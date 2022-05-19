“Shaq vs Charles Barkley is appointment television!”: The TNT hosts get into a heated verbal barrage over Jimmy Butler

Whenever Shaq and Charles Barkley get into it, we all love it. For starters, it makes for primetime television and we get funny name-calling!

Charles Bakley and Shaq have been working together for decades. First in the NBA and then with TNT. Over the years both have developed a lot of mutual love and respect for one another.

However, they are both competitors by nature, and eventually, it boils over. We have seen the two get into a verbal barrage over the years and the explosion is always fun to watch. Today was no different. Primetime television.

The reason for the friendly quarrel? About what it is like to play a DPOY. Charles Barkley is of the opinion that it is always harder to play a DPOY, irrespective of your skillset.

Shaq disagreed with that point. He stated that he faced prime Dikembe Mutumbo and gave him the works. From that point on, the topic of argument was turned on its head.

Shaq vs. Chuck is appointment television pic.twitter.com/gvH2CjOBVl — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 19, 2022

Charles Barkley calls Shaq Petty White!

Barkley felt that Jimmy Butler would have had a harder time yesterday if he was guarded by Marcus Smart, Shaq disagreed. Once the shackles were off, there was no stopping the two.

The name-calling and the s*&^ talking took center stage. Neither NBA Hall of Famer held back and they went at it.

The fans were loving it, both online and outside the crew’s desk in San Francisco. They had some interesting takes to share today!

I love when these two get petty 🤣. https://t.co/HcVpmiyqhl — Kendrick Strachan (@ThatKMSLife) May 19, 2022

A very funny comparison emerged. With both Pat Bev and Draymond Green likely to share the same spotlight in the future, we may just be getting a Shaq v Chuck 2.0 in the future.

Pat Bev and Draymond Green in the future lol https://t.co/GL0ZXuHXtf — Marcus Medina (@marcusjmedina) May 19, 2022

Both the NBA Legends let it be known that it was all friendly banter and that by itself makes for some very funny TV.

