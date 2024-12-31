‘LeBron He Sling That Ball to the Corner’: Dorian Finney-Smith Excited to Shoot Corner 3s for the Lakers

Dec 27, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) warms up prior to the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have improved their roster by adding Dorian Finney-Smith, largely to address their defensive struggles and floor spacing issues. Alongside his defense, the 6ft 7” forward brings a significant boost to the team’s three-point shooting as well, particularly improving their efficiency with corner three-pointers.

Finney-Smith is a reliable long-range shooter, but his accuracy from the corners stands out even more. Over the past two seasons, he has shot an impressive 37.9% from the corners, which is slightly better than his overall three-point shooting percentage of 36.9%.

On the Brooklyn Nets, the absence of an effective playmaker limited Finney-Smith’s opportunities for open looks on the flanks. However, from his experience playing alongside Luka Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks, the 31-year-old is confident that LeBron James’ playmaking abilities will create more corner three-point opportunities.

“Ah man, I can’t wait! (I can) get back to shooting corner 3s. Over the last 2 years, I’ve been shooting more above-the-break 3s, but I know ‘Bron, he sling that ball to the corner. I already played with Luka – probably the best two guys at finding guys in that corner,’” Finney-Smith said in an interview.

LeBron, known for his exceptional court vision and elite passing, is one of the best floor generals in the game. Even when double-teamed, he can find the open man without even looking for one. If Finney-Smith positions himself well, LeBron’s playmaking instincts will undoubtedly create wide-open opportunities for him at the rim.

Like Lakers Nation, James also appears eager to see the impact the team’s new acquisitions will have. Following the trade, the 40-year-old praised the experience of DFS and Shake Milton.

James didn’t dive deep into specific areas where the players might contribute immediately. But it’s clear that Finney-Smith’s corner three-pointers could be a key asset.

“They bring experience and toughness. They are guys who played in big games and mastered their roles throughout their career and I’m looking forward to them getting into our system and having an immediate impact,” James said in a press conference.

Finney-Smith has the potential to be a key role player on a championship-contending team. With his 3-and-D skill set, he could have a similar impact to Mikal Bridges during his stint with the Phoenix Suns or Danny Green during his tenure with the San Antonio Spurs.