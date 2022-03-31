“LeBron James is the the Greatest of All Time”: Jason Kidd responds to questions about the King passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the all-time scorers list

LeBron James receives respect and admiration from Jason Kidd when asked about the King’s rise to second on the all-time scorer’s list.

Coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks has praised Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James as a great human being and the greatest player in NBA history.

James missed the Lakers’ loss against the Mavericks on Tuesday night due to a sprained left ankle sustained in Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite his absence, Kidd was full of praise for “The King.”

LeBron James has established himself as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. We could have said the greatest, but Michael Jordan also played the same sport as LeBron.

Kidd was also an assistant coach on the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship-winning team in 2020, led by LeBron James. However, this decision is most likely based on what he values in the greatest of all time.

Jason Kidd picks LeBron James as GOAT: Mavs coach picks Lakers star over Michael Jordan

Jason Kidd, who beat LeBron for the championship and also played against Jordan, has come out and said he considers LBJ to be the greatest player of all time.

In an interview, Kidd was asked if James, once he becomes the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, would dethrone Michael Jordan as the greatest of all time. The Mavericks’ coach responded that simply breaking the record would be enough for James to become the undisputed GOAT.

Jason Kidd when asked about LeBron passing Kareem in all time scoring and whether that will make him the GOAT over Jordan: “LeBron is the the Greatest of All Time” pic.twitter.com/B5Q6mX4zYW — Masked 🎭 (@MaskedLBJ) March 31, 2022

LeBron James (37,024) is currently second all-time in NBA scoring, trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387). Given his performance this season, he’s likely to break the scoring record sometime during the 2022-23 NBA season.

Given the GOAT claims of Jordan, Kareem, Kobe, and Russell; LeBron’s monumental achievement may not be enough to tip the scales in his favor.