“Jordan Poole is the next Stephen Curry!”: Warriors’ young star records his 15th straight game with 20+ points, shines against Chris Paul and the Suns

Warriors’ Jordan Poole is putting on a show against the Suns tonight, as he records a 15th straight game with 20+ points

The Golden State Warriors host the Phoenix Suns tonight for their final matchup this regular season. After going up 2-1 against the Suns on Christmas Day, the Suns have been insane. They’ve had a 35-8 record since Christmas, whereas the Dubs are on a sub-par 21-22 record.

Tonight, through 3 quarters. the Dubs trail the Suns 77-75. Despite committing 14 turnovers in the first half, the Warriors are still in the game, primarily because of their defense. The Dubs are holding the league’s top team to just 36% shooting on the floor.

Also Read: “Dell Curry, Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, and Steve Kerr”: When Stephen Curry surprisingly snubbed himself from the Mt. Rushmore of the greatest shooters

Offensively, there has been one bright spot for the Warriors, and his name is Jordan Poole. He has 28 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and is shooting 6/11 from the deep. Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson are the only other Warriors in double-digits, with 12 and 11 points respectively.

Jordan Poole records his 15th straight game with 20+ points

Ever since the start of the 2021-22 preseason, the Warriors saw the emergence of Jordan Poole. After spending a lot of his time in the gym the past offseason, Poole was showing that he’s worked on his weaknesses, and looked like a better player all-around. Poole was the second option behind Stephen Curry all the way till January when Klay Thompson returned, and Poole had to come off the bench. His points fell off for a month and a half, but JP made his way back.

Since the last 15 games, Jordan Poole has been averaging 20+ points.

15-straight games of 20+ points for JP3 pic.twitter.com/Ay9JA6arbx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 31, 2022

Stephen Curry got injured 6 games ago, and the Dubs have been 1-5 since. While the others have been inconsistent and struggling, Jordan Poole has been the one consistent bright spot for the Dubs. As it can be observed tonight, whenever Poole made his way to the bench, the Dubs offense was struggling.

Warriors offense falls apart as soon as Jordan Poole goes to the bench. He really is the next Steph Curry. — Guru (@DrGuru_) March 31, 2022

Also Read: ”In your highest moments, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you!”: Stephen Curry quotes Denzel Washington, gives his two cents on the Will Smith-Chris Rock situation at the Oscars

The only player on the team who used to make them that way used to be Steph. Guess we know who his successor is going to be.