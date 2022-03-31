Basketball

“Jordan Poole is the next Stephen Curry!”: Warriors’ young star records his 15th straight game with 20+ points, shines against Chris Paul and the Suns

"Jordan Poole is the next Stephen Curry!": Warriors' young star records his 15th straight game with 20+ points, shines against Chris Paul and the Suns
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"The car is just doing what I want it to do" - Haas boss Guenther Steiner stakes claim to be the best-of-the-rest in Constructors Standings
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Jordan Poole is the next Stephen Curry!": Warriors' young star records his 15th straight game with 20+ points, shines against Chris Paul and the Suns
“Jordan Poole is the next Stephen Curry!”: Warriors’ young star records his 15th straight game with 20+ points, shines against Chris Paul and the Suns

Warriors’ Jordan Poole is putting on a show against the Suns tonight, as he records…