“Trade Anthony Davis for whom?”: Nick Wright asks serious questions about who should the Lakers pair LeBron James with

Anthony Davis might be on the chopping block. He has not been healthy and news is circulating that LA might want to move him.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling. That statement is no longer news and is now a fact that we have to contend with.

A big part of that is AD. The superstar has almost always been dealing with nagging injuries since the NBA Finals run in 2020.

While this is nothing new, the number of injuries has accelerated significantly over the last year. On top of that, his recovery period has also been hampered.

AD has suffered 50 injuries and will have missed 203 games over the course of his career. The latter statistics account for this season and the remaining Lakers’ games.

Anthony Davis for whom? Asks Nick Wright on air

Colin Cowherd has been a vocal proponent of trading Davis. In his latest segment on the Herd w/Colin Cowherd, he raised the question as to why have the Lakers have not traded Davis?

He talks about how Davis never took the mantle from LeBron. He argues as to why AD’s hampering injuries mean he is a hard player to rely on.

Complete the sentence for @GetNickWright… “Trade Anthony Davis for whom? For what?” pic.twitter.com/aDjg4j4Sgp — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 30, 2022

Then the question falls to Nick Wright, who answers that even if there was the possibility of a trade, who would the Lakers get?

The argument is long and callous, and we can make numerous assumptions about AD’s worth and the Lakers’ ability to get players.

AD might be injury-prone, yet he remains one of the league’s best. Will the Lakers find a suitable replacement? Will AD prove his mettle? It’s all to play for, come April.