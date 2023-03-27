“LeBron James’ 1st Game Back Ended With PatBev’s ‘Too Small’”: Skip Bayless Scoffs on The King, as Lakers Drop One Against Bulls

LeBron James finally made a comeback after a 13-game absence and the Lakers could not beat the Bulls to rise up in the West standings, which as per Skip Bayless, is begging to be won.

And you know a failure of any kind by The King would not go unnoticed by the veteran Fox Sports analyst. That’s what happened on Sunday eve after the success of the Bulls’ experiment of an extremely small line-up.

They played with only one man above 6ft 6’, Nikola Vucevic. And yet won the game in a comprehensive fashion while the former Laker Patrick Beverley pulled out his “too small” gesture for LBJ.

Skip Bayless scoffs at Patrick Beverley’s too-small gesture on LeBron James

Nothing brings more joy to the 71-year-old basketball “expert” than critiquing one the game’s greatest and unarguably this generation’s GOAT. Especially, when he gets hit with a “too-small”, that too in a loss.

Patrick Beverley scores on LeBron and hits him with the ‘too small’ 🤣pic.twitter.com/Rcy7w5L8wq — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 26, 2023

Skip showed his joy on Twitter after the game with a post saying, “Oh, well: LeBron’s first game back ended with PatBev making a little fake-and-wheel jump hook over him, then doing “too small” about a foot off the floor. Bulls won easily. Honestly, to be expected.”

Oh, well: LeBron’s first game back ended with PatBev making a little fake-and-wheel jump hook over him, then doing “too small” about a foot off the floor. Bulls won easily. Honestly, to be expected. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 26, 2023

And it came after Beverley had thrown an open challenge on wanting to knock the Lakers off from Playoffs contention. This loss will matter if they don’t.

Patrick Beverley is delivering on his words, but Anthony Davis can’t

One of the NBA’s greatest 75 players of all time, has been struggling for form lately. It is after having an All-Star-caliber season despite his injury trouble. He couldn’t even deliver on his word after Beverley’s challenge.

Anthony Davis on Patrick Beverley’s recent comments and facing Pat on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/lEA1UwuctQ — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 25, 2023

And after he challenged Pat Bev to come and try to beat his team, he could only come up with 15 points. It was his 4th game in the last 8 where he scored under 20.

However good LBJ plays even after he gets fully fit, they go as far in this season as Davis takes them. And with the inconsistency he has hit, it would not be beyond 1st round of the Playoffs, if lucky.