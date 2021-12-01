“Phoenix Suns snapped the Warriors’ incredible streak spanning 43 games!”: Ernie Johnson uncovers shocking fact about Golden State after their 96-104 defeat vs Suns

Phoenix Suns are now on a 17-game win streak. They are the only team to restrict Golden State Warriors below 100 points this season.

The Phoenix Suns snatched the #1 spot from the Golden State Warriors in the western conference. They did not lose a game all of November and solidified their position by defeating the team with the best record in the NBA.

In the previous game, Devin Booker and co gave Brooklyn Nets a double-digit loss and snapped a crazy 43-game streak by the Warriors in the subsequent game. Phoenix Suns did not get the kind of attention they deserved for winning 16 games in a row. Last night they tied the franchise record of 17 straight wins in the best way possible.

Devin Booker left the game due to a hamstring injury never to return. Stephen Curry and the Warriors failed to capitalize on it. They had absolutely no answer for the 6’11 DeAndre Ayton in the paint. The young center went on to score 24 points, 11 rebounds on 57.9% from the field.

The only player who showed up for the Dubs was Jordan Poole. He was the sole reason why the Warriors were still alive in the final few minutes. Stephen Curry had one of the worst games in his career and Mikal Bridges deserves the credit for it. He did a great job of restricting the scoring leader to only 12 points.

Golden State Warriors faced their worst of the season so far against Phoenix Suns

Both teams went back and forth in the first half with no clear winner emerging. The Golden State Warriors are known to make huge comebacks in the third quarter. That, however, did not happen against Phoenix Suns last night. They kept piling up turnovers without any offense from Stephen Curry or Andrew Wiggins.

In addition to extending their win streak to 17, Phoenix Suns snapped the Warriors’ 43-game streak of scoring at least 100 points. Until last night, Golden State was the only team in NBA to score 100+ points each night with the best record in the league.

two crazy stats from Ernie there: 1) worst shooting game of Steph Curry’s career when attempting 20 shots 2) 43-game streak of the Warriors scoring at least 100 points is snapped — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 1, 2021

Phoenix Suns are proving to everyone that they did not just get lucky last season. They are legit and make a very strong case of the title after the Finals loss to Milwaukee Bucks in the 2020-21 postseason.

They are tied with the Warriors with an 18-3 record and the tiebreaker will take place Friday night at Chase Centre. It will be interesting to see whether the Warriors bounce back or have their home-game win streak snapped as well.

