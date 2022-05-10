“LeBron James’ 2% stake in Liverpool FC is now worth $100 million”: How the Lakers superstar was one of the first investors in a $480 million deal with FSG

LeBron James may be a basketball player but he also has amazing business acumen. His stake in Liverpool FC is worth $100 million!

Ever since high school, King James has always made the right decisions for himself. This includes his own personal brand, which he takes very seriously.

LeBron James turned down a $10 million check to sign with Reebok, instead opting to sign with Nike. Only 18 at the time, it shows LeBron’s business mindset of prioritizing long-term success over the short-term.

After all, he is only one of three athletes to now have a ‘lifetime contract’ with Nike, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and his idol Michael Jordan.

Apart from his deal with Nike, LeBron has achieved much as a businessman. He owns a production company, Springhill Entertainment, and has even invested in Blaze Pizza. However, his most interesting acquisition was a 2% stake in Liverpool F.C.

How his 2% ownership in Liverpool has furthered the business plans and vision of LeBron James

In 2011, LeBron James bought a 2% stake in Liverpool F.C., from the Fenway Sports Group which bought the club for $480 million in 2010.

That stake is now worth a whopping $100 million!

A video by Athletic Interest explains the unique way in which LeBron closed the deal. The four-time NBA Champion traded away some of his marketing rights for a stake in the football club.

The deal allowed FSG to pitch LeBron in marketing deals, receive royalties on said deals and add them to their portfolio. In return, James and his business partner Maverick Carter received their stake in the Merseyside club.

However, James’ acquisition reaches far beyond that. He recently exchanged his 2% stake for a 1% stake in FSG. All so that he could potentially own an NBA team, with FSG eyeing an expansion franchise in Las Vegas or Seattle.

LeBron James continues to show his business acumen as time progresses. Hopefully, he will achieve his dream of one day owning an NBA franchise.