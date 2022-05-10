Basketball

“LeBron James’ 2% stake in Liverpool FC is now worth $100 million”: How the Lakers superstar was one of the first investors in a $480 million deal with FSG

"LeBron James’ 2% stake in Liverpool FC is now worth $100 million": How the Lakers superstar was one of the first investors in a $480 million deal with FSG
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
"I like Golden State Warriors going to the finals": Why Tim Legler believes Steph Curry and the Warriors can reach the NBA finals
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James’ 2% stake in Liverpool FC is now worth $100 million": How the Lakers superstar was one of the first investors in a $480 million deal with FSG
“LeBron James’ 2% stake in Liverpool FC is now worth $100 million”: How the Lakers superstar was one of the first investors in a $480 million deal with FSG

LeBron James may be a basketball player but he also has amazing business acumen. His…