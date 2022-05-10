“LeBron James did it 10 times, Michael Jordan did it 7 times!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo records a combined 200 points, assists, and rebounds in a playoff series for the 3rd time in his career

Giannis Antetokounmpo has done it three times but Michael Jordan has done it 7 times! And LeBron James has done it a whopping 10 times!

The Milwaukee Bucks may have taken an L today, but that did not stop Giannis Antetokounmpo from doing what he does best, stuff the stat sheet.

34-18-5 tonight, and he reached a total of 200 points, assists, and rebounds in the first 4 games of a playoff series for the third time in his career.

In the last 50 years, only four players have done it more times than him. And while that is a remarkable achievement, he is still ways behind some legends.

Giannis has reached 200 combined points/rebounds/assists thru 4 games of a playoff series for 3rd time (also 2021 vs Suns, 2020 vs Magic). Only others in last 50 years to do that 3+ times:

LeBron James 10 times

Michael Jordan 7

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 7

Shaquille O’Neal 5 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) May 10, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still ways behind Michael Jordan and LeBron James!

It is only fair to say that the world is in awe of the Greek superstar’s prowess on the court this season. However, he is still far behind the game’s greatest.

The same statistic of 200 points, assists, and rebounds in the first four games has been done numerous times by LeBron James. 10 times to be exact.

Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul Jabbar have also done it 7 times. Shaq is the closest to Giannis and he did it 5 times.

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are tied at 2 apiece and the Greek freak looks ready to put up more numbers, perhaps even break another record. Who knows.

