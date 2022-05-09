“I dream of making my mother happy every day!”: When a teenage Lebron James revealed how his biggest dream surrounded Gloria James, not the NBA

What made Lebron the “Chosen One” in high school?

The noise surrounding James started way prior to his high school career. James was initiated to organized basketball as a fifth-grader and was successful early on.

His decision to join a predominantly white school as a highly recruited player sparked controversy and created further hype around the young phenom.

James went on to star for St Vincent – St Mary High School and became the first sophomore ever to become Mr. Ohio Basketball. The Fighting Irish went on to win three division titles in four years thanks in large to Lebron. His freakish athletic ability and skill prompted him to be titled “The Chosen One”.

Lebron James is one of the greatest success stories in NBA history.

Hailing from humble beginnings in Akron, Ohio, Lebron James rose to stardom early and has lived up to the “Chosen One” tag he received as a teen.

It was unprecedented for a teenager to get as much attention as Lebron did in the early 2000s. James featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated as a teen and had teams purring at the idea of tanking for a chance at drafting him.

In footage from an interview, teenage Lebron was asked if it was his dream to play in the NBA. His response reflects his humble upbringing and is a symbol of everything endearing about him.

(2002) Teenage LeBron gets asked if his dream is to play in the NBA. "I look at my goal and my dream as two different things. My dream is to see my mother happy everyday, but my goal is to get to the NBA."

A young James speaks about how he distinguishes his goal and his dream. In the video, James states that it is always his goal to play in the NBA, but his dream is to keep his mother happy.

Lebron is known to be a family man, and this video sure reflects the values he stands for from a tender age.