Basketball

LeBron James’ “$33 million” salary with the Cleveland Cavaliers was cut in half!

LeBron James is worth a billion now but he had to pay a hefty price. In Cleveland, he didn't get half his salary, that's over $16 million! 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Emirates Riverside Ground pitch report 1st ODI: ENG vs SA today match pitch report Chester-le-Street
Next Article
Lewis Hamilton to smash another F1 record on French GP
NBA Latest Post
“Not LeBron James, not Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry has best plus-minus in past 9 seasons”: How Warriors 6ft 2' star has topped the Lakers star and all other big guys of the league
“Not LeBron James, not Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry has best plus-minus in past 9 seasons”: How Warriors 6ft 2′ star has topped the Lakers star and all other big guys of the league

Warriors star, Stephen Curry is a one-of-a-kind player who has changed the game of basketball…