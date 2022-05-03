“Knew Lobos 1707 tequila was special from the first time I tasted it”: When Lakers superstar, LeBron James, knew from the get-go he had something special with Lobos

LeBron James believed in Lobos 1707 tequila from the start and said he knew it was special from the first time he tasted it.

LeBron James is the ideal role model for any North American sporting athlete or any athlete in general when it comes to building your wealth through a bevy of smart investments. While he’s made nearly $350 million through his NBA contracts alone, he’s expanded his wealth by delving into several other facets of the business world.

James has done everything from investing in the Fenway Sports Group to teaming up with the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Cindy Crawford to start a health and wellness company called Ladder. Amidst all of this, LBJ has also started his own ventures such as Springhill Entertainment.

Among the ventures that LeBron James has backed from the very beginning is the tequila company known as Lobos 1707.

LeBron has always been an avid fan of various forms of alcohol, like his close friend Carmelo Anthony who is quite the wine connoisseur himself. So, this move made perfect sense for the Lakers superstar.

LeBron James had faith in Lobos 1707 from the beginning.

LeBron James along with his business partner, Maverick Carter, made headlines in late 2020 when they announced that they will be investing into the Lobos 1707 company, a company that primarily sells tequila that has a starting price of $45 and can go up to $170 as well.

This was quite the surprise as James was always very candid about his love for wine and yet, he was indulging in a tequila brand. This partnership has served him well however as Lobos 1707 has been a booming success ever since James started to promote it across all of his social media platforms.

“I knew the first time I tasted Lobos 1707 Tequila that it was special. When I learned more about the brand story and leadership team, I just wanted to be a part of it,” said LeBron when he first decided to invest in the company.