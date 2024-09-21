LeBron James Admits To ‘Losing Focus’ With Bronny On The Same Court As Him

When Bronny and LeBron James step onto the hardwood together, they will make history as the first father-son duo to play alongside each other in the NBA. It’s not just the fans gassing up this iconic moment, LeBron himself admitted that it’s been one of the bigger thoughts on his mind this off-season.

Advertisement

The King featured on the DraftKings podcast, and touched on his excitement about sharing the court with his son. “It’s one of the greatest things in the world to be able to work with your kid,” the four-time NBA champion began.

“This week we got back into the gym, and it was really the first time that me and Bronny, you know, was basically on the floor as professionals. Training, going against each other, preparing for the season. I had a couple moments where I kinda just, I lost focus.“

LeBron is not used to losing focus, he added. But then again, he’s not used to playing professional basketball with his son either. The Akron Hammer has been through the pre-season grind 22 times in his career now. But this one will probably be the most special.

“There’s a couple times I was just looking to the side and watching him, and watching him prepare, watching him go after it. It’s gonna be an unbelievable year for myself, and I hope for him as well.”

Regardless of the outcomes, this season will be historic. The last time a father-son duo played together in a pro league was in 2001, when Tim Raines Sr. and Jr. played for the Orioles. But with the level of competition rising in every sport, this is likely to become rarer moving forward. LeBron James knows how much hard work went into achieving this goal, and he’s not taking it for granted.

King James wants to “enjoy the moment a little bit more”

Not only has James dominated on an individual level, he’s also spent most of his career competing for the Larry O’Brien trophy. There’s a long season and a grueling postseason before he can get there, but this time, LeBron has slightly changed his approach.

“You’re so engulfed on the preparation and the process, sometimes you can lose track of some of the things, you know, that happens throughout the course of the season where you should celebrate…I think with Bronny being here NOW, I think I can have a moment or two where I can just like kind of just sit back and be appreciative of the moment itself. You know, it doesn’t last forever.”

It’s humbling that even one of the greatest athletes of all time is practicing a change in their approach. We can expect to see a few moments of James tearily watching Bronny from courtside.

The Lakers’ pre-season begins on Saturday, October 5th against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Will it be the first time we see two James’ out on the floor together?