“LeBron James always makes it a point to show love to his young fans”: NBA Twitter gushes over The King for greeting a child during the Lakers-Wizards clash

During the shootaround prior to the Lakers-Wizards clash, LeBron James spent a wholesome moment with a young fan.

The Los Angeles Lakers-Washington Wizards clash was an unforgettable one for LeBron James. Despite suffering a 127-119 loss over Kristaps Porzingis, Bron finished the night with 38 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists, surpassing Karl Malone for the 2nd position for all-time scoring.

While talking about his incredible achievement, LBJ also revealed that the goal of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar one day is very much on the cards. James said:

“I will not allow myself to think about it. I’ve always just played the game the way I’ve been playing it over the years, and these things have just happened organically by just going out and playing the game the right way,” James said. “Hope to accomplish that at some point in my career, but I won’t think about it too much.”

Also Read: NBA Chris Broussard gives the King his due but has MJ as the undisputed GOAT

Apart from LeBron, it was a memorable night for a young LeBron fan. The kid, who was wearing LBJ’s jersey from his movie “Space Jam 2”, extended his fist ahead in hopes to get a dap from The King himself. Luckily, the 4-time NBA champ didn’t disappoint the young enthusiast.

Here, have a look at the wholesome moment.

LeBron showing love to this young fan ❤️ (via marcusbarnett7/IG) pic.twitter.com/BidRxbIian — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James shares a wholesome moment with a young fan

As soon as the video went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

LeBron does love his fans though…that’s one thing and he always shows love to the kids. — (@XiNevett) March 20, 2022

Another reason why LeBron > Jormean pic.twitter.com/ZnfSO1xcvA — (@papyfaye1) March 20, 2022

Kinda nervy of Steph to show up to a lakers game in a space jam jersey — Say My Namath (@SayMyNamath) March 20, 2022

Kid almost lost his fist LeBron hit it so hard lol — ➐ (@eviilflame) March 20, 2022

Reeves with the smooth recovery ‍ pic.twitter.com/jAbHJcAIjs — Mike Lowrey (@melonFball) March 20, 2022

Also Read: Pau Gasol pays the ultimate respect to the Spanish tennis icon as he defeats Carlos Alcaraz to advance to the finals at Indian Wells