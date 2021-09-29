“LeBron James and a bunch of old heads won’t even beat the Brooklyn Nets”: NBA Twitter roasts the Los Angeles Lakers during their team photo shoot

Ahead of the new season, NBA Twitter trolls LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers during their Media Day photo shoot.

The Los Angeles Lakers had a pretty unexpected season last year. Being labelled as strong favourites to win their second-consecutive title, the Lakers started off the season on a pretty great note. However, with the injuries the All-Star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis sustained throughout the course of the season, LAL stumbled down in the standings. And ultimately, got knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.

As expected, the Los Angeles team did have a pretty busy, and rather successful off-season. Apart from signing Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster sign-and-trade deal, the front office even managed to add veterans Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, Deandre Jordan, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore and Rajon Rondo on the roster.

Also Read: Reporter schools the Lakers’ veteran who tried to dodge the question on his vaccination status citing the HIPAA Law

No doubt, the team is now filled with All-Stars, future Hall-Of-Famers, and some of the biggest names in the history of basketball. However, LeBron and co. currently have 11 players on the roster who are above the age of 32, with Carmelo Anthony being the oldest of the pack at 37.

NBA Twitter roasts LeBron James and the Lakers during their Media Day photoshoot

Nay-sayers and doubters have been trolling the team throughout the off-season calling them “old” and “out of shape”. And during LAL’s Media Day photo shoot, the haters got another chance at roasting the squad.

I already saw how this one ends pic.twitter.com/b7Hni6bh5x — Chris (@kasstopher) September 28, 2021

All that just to lose to the greatest Bulls team ever created led by the greatest shooting guard in Bulls history pic.twitter.com/DLFscxkSwe — Jordan (@vrtillinfinity) September 28, 2021

Every ice machine in the league after a lakers game pic.twitter.com/EoIRIbyUbd — 1st Glokage (@FirstTakeTate) September 28, 2021

This team in 2012 is better than the 17’ warriors — Tyler Murdock ⁶ (@TylerMurdock8) September 28, 2021

Also Read: Wizards GM Tommy Shepard reveals new details on the Brodie’s team-up with LeBron James and the Lakers

With a healthy Russ eager to win his first-ever title, a determined duo of Bron and Davis looking for their redemption, quite a few veterans wanting to prove themselves again, the 2021 Lakers will surely be an entertaining group of superstars to watch.

Sure, the team might lack youthfulness, but the Los Angeles Lakers could very well end up lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.