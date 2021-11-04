“I knew once I got money, I wanted to get a chef”: Kyle Kuzma talks about how he spent his first NBA paycheck

Kyle Kuzma made a smart investment with his first NBA paycheck – He got himself a personal chef.

A lot of NBA players blow their first big paycheck on cars, clothes, and parties, but Kyle Kuzma was smart with his money. He got himself a personal chef, a solid investment. As an athlete, the first thing to take care of is the diet, and he did precisely that.

As a teammate of LeBron James, he knows what a healthy diet and regular body maintenance do for longevity in this sport. James may not have been his teammate when Kuzma got drafted, but three years with him certainly put him in the right direction. He may have been berated by the Laker fans for his performances, but his formative years were spent learning from one of the best ever.

Kyle Kuzma said his first purchase with his NBA contract was a personal chef: “I grew up eating McDonald’s and Little Caesar’s pizza. I knew once I got money, I wanted [to get a chef].” — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) November 3, 2021

Kyle Kuzma is thriving with the Washington Wizards

His last two seasons with the Lakers were less than stellar, he was average at best. It wasn’t going in the right direction for him, he wasn’t sure of his role on the team. When he did get to play the role of the main guy, his performances were great. There were glimpses, but much more was expected from him.

Kyle got a reboot his career definitely needed, as a 25-year old he couldn’t be just a role player. After being traded to the Washington Wizards along with Montrezl Harrel, he has seen more freedom, and his performances per game have improved.

Averaging better stats in all areas of the court compared to his last season at the Lakers, this move to the Wizards is probably the best thing to happen to his career. If he just keeps his head down and makes lesser appearances on Shaqtin’, he could definitely be a good player.

The Los Angeles Life may have affected Kuzma a bit like it would any youngster, but there is still a player in there somewhere.