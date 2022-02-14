“LeBron James and Draymond Green were way too hyped for the Rams win!”: Lakers and Warriors superstars celebrate the Los Angeles Super Bowl victory together over the Bengals

LeBron James and Draymond Green were hyped for the Rams Super Bowl win over the Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

LeBron James may be from the state of Ohio but this doesn’t stop the Lakers superstar for rooting for a team that happens to play in the same city as him. It would make perfect sense for ‘The King’ to cheer on the Cincinnati Bengals considering the fact that they are based in Ohio and James is well, from Akron, Ohio.

Despite this, the Los Angeles Rams look like James’s favorite team to root for at the moment even though he grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan. His reaction following Odell Beckham Jr’s touchdown to get things going for the Rams took away any hope Bengals fans had of having LeBron James on their side.

Another unexpected Los Angeles Rams fan was Draymond Green, who was right by James’s side all throughout Super Bowl 56, cheering on Aaron Donald and company.

Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl and LeBron James and Draymond Green are hyped.

23-20 was the score that decided the LA Rams’ victory over Joe Burrow and company and with Aaron Donald yelling, ‘RING ME,’ with over 30 seconds left on the clock, the win was basically chopped up to the Rams.

LeBron James and Draymond Green were clearly living it up as the two celebrated from their VIP box as OBJ claimed his first ever Super Bowl ring.

Given the fact that Odell Beckham Jr and LeBron James have been great friends with one another since the former’s time in Cleveland alongside Baker Mayfield, it’s understandable as to why the 4x NBA champ is rooting for him.

Hopefully, with OBJ having suffered a non-contact injury on his lower body during the game, he comes out of it ok.