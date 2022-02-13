“What was Deuce Tatum doing when Jayson Tatum was going off?”: NBA Twitter react to ESPN cutting to the Celtics star’s son after many different shots in their win vs Hawks on Super Bowl Sunday

NBA fans react after 4-year-old Deuce Tatum seemed completely unaffected after his dad Jayson Tatum notched up his 34th point with a 3.

The Boston Celtics continued on their upward trajectory through the calendar year of 2022 with another win. Led by Jayson Tatum and his 38-point outing, they staged a comeback after being down double digits early on.

Tatum and Brown imposed their will on the Hawks’ perimeter defense on the night. It was a refreshing change from their previous losses to Atlanta this year.

A couple of wrinkles still remain to be sorted, and their guard defense is leaky once again following the Derrick White trade. But it has worked wonders for their spacing on offense, giving Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown greater room for their driving game.

This new-look version of the Celtics is at least thus far a better-looking playoff team. In the absence of a clear favorite in the Eastern Conference other than Milwaukee, Boston will be dark horse contenders.

Deuce Tatum seems unimpressed after Jayson Tatum notches up his 34th point in a win

Tatum had himself a night, as one glance at the scoresheet will tell you. The 3-time All-Star registered hits on 4 of his 10 3-point attempts. 13 of his 27 shot attempts went in the bucket, helping him improve his efficiency numbers further.

His 4th 3-pointer of the night was a dagger of sorts, as it made their game a 3-possession outing. ESPN kept cutting to his son Deuce Tatum, who always attends games from the stands. Deuce, however, didn’t yield a single reaction of note for the camera crew – something noted by Twitterati.

ABC keeps cutting to Deuce Tatum hoping for a reaction and he is giving them nothing — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) February 13, 2022

What’s espn obsession with deuce Tatum. This only happens with deuce too — ND (@NDTalksBall) February 13, 2022

