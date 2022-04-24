“By the way, that LeBron James was 22 years old and in year four”: Nick Wright calls out Mark Jackson for comparing Lakers star to 33-yr-old Kevin Durant

Why are players still compared to LeBron James for their Playoffs meltdown when there have been the likes of James Harden and Russell Westbrook?

James’ 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists postseason with the Cavaliers in 2007 Playoffs and 23-8-6 with the Heat in 2011 would be better than most NBA players if you compare it without reading the name on the back of their jerseys. But when it reads “LeBron James” the bar goes pretty high automatically.

The critiques are not far too off. Those are also his two personal worst numbers in the Playoffs of his 15-years of post-season resume.

Whenever any superstar in the NBA underperforms in the Playoffs, one constant name that everyone brings up is, you guessed it right, King James. The failures in two years of a 22 and 26-year-old are as good a subject of discussion as his tremendous career after that.

Now an all-time great who’s been compared to that young Cleveland sensation is a 33-year-old Kevin Durant, who is struggling to lead his team even to a single win against the Boston Celtics in the first-round Playoffs of the Eastern Conference.

The Playoffs meltdown of Kevin Durant is not like LeBron James from Cleveland

The Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of getting swept at the hands of the Boston Celtics. And the Slim Reaper who’s averaged 29.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in the regular season has put up just 22-5.3-5.3 in the 3 games while turning the ball over 6 times a game.

22.0 points per game on 37 percent shooting for Kevin Durant in this series. The Nets roster has serious flaws & Steve Nash deserves a massive amount of blame, but if KD was better, the Nets wouldn’t be playing for their season on Monday night. Completely unforeseen struggles. pic.twitter.com/OQQw7dgbZA — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) April 24, 2022

Everything about that dip in form oozes his former teammates James Harden or Russell Westbrook about it. But Mark Jackson still managed to bring up the 4x Finals MVP while giving his brilliant voice in the Game 3 to which one of the biggest LeBron stans in the world, FS1 analyst Nick Wright, came forward on his defense.

That LeBron James that Mark Jackson just referenced regarding what’s happening with KD right now was 22 years old and in year 4, by the way. — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 24, 2022

Usually, Wright comes off as an extremist in supporting the 18x All-Star but this time he is right. It is so wrong to compare a person who was in the conversation to be the league’s best player just a few weeks back to a 22-year-old guy leading a team of no stars. Meanwhile, KD has played with at least one superstar throughout his career.

