“LeBron James and Kobe Bryant’s MVPuppets ad has to be the greatest one of all-time”: When the two basketball icons starred in a unique puppet Nike advertisement

Back in 2009, Nike brought Kobe Bryant and LeBron James together for a one-of-a-kind “ Nike MVPuppets” advertisement.

There have been many all-time greats who have suited up for the purple and gold. However, there are two legends who have absolutely revolutionized how the game of basketball is played –Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

These two superstars have had a massive impact on modern basketball. With their impressive game style, dedication, love for the game, and competitive spirit, they prove to everyone why have been they compared to Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate.

Having two of the most massive fan following in the entire sporting world, it was extremely profitable for companies to use these athletes to market their products. And back in 2009, Nike managed to get both these icons together for one of the most unique advertisements.

When LeBron James and Kobe Bryant starred in Nike’s MVPuppets advertisement

Now, Kobe and LBJ have been featured in various advertisements throughout the course of their careers. However, being a part of this Nike advertisement was by far the most unique and a pretty amusing one.

During the 2009 playoffs, there were several episodes from the “Nike MVPuppets” series that aired on TV. The ad featured the puppet versions of Bron and Bean (voiced by Keenan Thompson and David Alan Grier, respectively).

Here, have a look at the videos.

Throughout the ad series, the puppets converse while poking fun at each other. While Bryant trolls LeBron over winning lesser NBA rings, James retaliates by doing his patented “chalk-dust” throw all over the room.

To be honest, this wholesome puppets series was truly an apt depiction of Kobe and LeBron’s real-life relationship.

Without a doubt, this has to be one of the most genius and iconic commercials of all time.