“LeBron James and sh*t, even Stephen Curry has haters, it’s crazy”: Danny Green praises the Warriors’ superstar while discussing the hate James Harden has been receiving

Sixers forward Danny Green talks about Stephen Curry and his niceness, is perplexed by the amount of hate Curry gets

The NBA Playoffs are getting intense. We’ve been through the Play-in Games, where the best two out of 4 teams emerged. After that, we went through the first round of the playoffs, where 16 teams went in, and we’re down to the last eight teams.

The Philadelphia 76ers hit a rough patch towards the later half of their series, going from 3-0 to 3-2. They eventually sealed the series in 6 games. Joel Embiid suffered a ligament tear on his thumb, and people expected James Harden to rise up. However, the latter didn’t show up to the party till Game 6. This resulted in a lot of hate coming his way.

Harden’s teammate Danny Green talked about the same on his podcast, Inside the Green Room. Green tried to equate the hate Harden gets to LeBron James, and eventually ended up discussing the hate Stephen Curry gets.

“Stephen Curry is one of the nicest guys!”: Danny Green

Standing at 6’2, Wardell Stephen Curry does not look like the spearhead of the Warriors. At the first glance, one cannot even imagine the kind of havoc Steph can wreak on the court. Off the court, Steph is one of the nicest guys ever.

In his latest episode, Danny Green decided to talk about the kind of hate that James Harden has been receiving. He tried talking about the same and said,

“I’ve learned being in this league that they don’t appreciate a lot of guys until they’re gone. He’s (Harden) one of those guys, just like with LeBron [James] and s—, even Steph has haters, which is crazy. He’s one of the nicest, most religious, winning guys. There’s nothing wrong with him, but everybody in the league has people who hate ’em. It’s usually fans of other fan bases, other teams, but there’s always gonna be people who criticize and find weaknesses.”

Green isn’t wrong. Steph is one of the best guys to be around, and the amount of hate he gets is crazy.

People need to realize even the players are humans, and they can go through rough patches as well. They need to lay off the hate and appreciate the players while they still are in front of us.