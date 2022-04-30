“With Stephen Curry, the ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting.”: When Ayesha Curry talked about the Warriors’ star on Jada Smith’s Red Table Talk

Ayesha Curry once opened up to Jada Smith about her husband Stephen Curry gaining ladies’ attention wherever he goes

Whenever one thinks of power couples in the NBA, they cannot ignore the power couple from the Bay – Ayesha and Stephen Curry. Both of them have been incredibly successful in their respective fields.

Stephen Curry needs no introduction. The Warriors’ superstar has established himself as the greatest shooter in NBA history. He has 3 Championships, 2 MVP honors, and many more achievements to his name. On the other hand, Ayesha Curry is a successful entrepreneur, a TV personality, a chef, a writer, and an actress.

The two have been married for over a decade now, and have been together since Steph was in Davidson. They have grown up together and achieved success having the other on their side.

Despite them being together for so long, there are always women who try to take their shot with Steph, even when Ayesha is around. She talked about the same when she appeared on Red Table Talk with Jada Smith.

Ayesha Curry talks about groupies approaching Stephen Curry

Back in 2019, Ayesha Curry joined Jada Smith on her show ‘Red Table Talk’ as a guest. There, she talked about a lot of things, including her super successful husband, Stephen Curry. Talking about Steph, she was asked if he gets attention from women.

Ayesha replied and said,

“Stephen is very nice by nature and he’s very talkative,” Curry told Smith. “Everything is always very friendly and sometimes to the point where I’m like, I’m a grown woman so I’ll just insert myself. I’ll be like, ‘Hello. How are you doing?'”

“I’m OK with it now and obviously, you know the devil is a liar.”

“The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting. But for me, I honestly hate it.”

Ayesha’s following comments about how she doesn’t receive as much male attention were taken out of context, and she received a lot of criticism for the same.

Things between Ayesha and Steph are as good as ever, as they keep setting couple goals for us. Hopefully they keep doing so for years to come.