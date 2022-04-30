“I told y’all, my dad’s my biggest hater!”: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant has a hilarious reaction to his father’s post-game interview after Memphis clinched series

NBA’s Most Improved Player Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to a first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After a stellar performance in the regular season, Morant and Co. truly showed some of their impressive play in the playoffs. Facing a stacked Timberwolves roster, Morant and Co. really found themselves in some trouble after losing the first game.

Game 2 was a dominant performance by the Grizzlies. Games 3 and 4 were pretty intense contests. Morant meanwhile was not that impressive, to say the least. With a 2-2 tied series, the Grizzlies had to pull up their socks if they wanted to advance.

Enter Morant. Putting up a stellar display in game 5, NBA’s Most Improved Player helped Memphis claw their way back to a win. Meanwhile, in Game 6, it was Grizzlies’ other starters like Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane who helped Memphis win their first-round series.

With averages of 21.5 points, 10.5 assists, and 8.7 rebounds, Morant was a standout player for the Grizzlies. However, it seems like someone wasn’t too impressed with Morant’s efforts against the Timberwolves.

Ja Morant has a hilarious reaction to his father calling him trash

In a person’s life, their parents usually play two roles. They’re often the biggest supporters or they’re the biggest critics. In Ja’s case, his dad plays both these roles. After the win last night, Tee Morant was asked about his son’s performance, and he didn’t sugarcoat anything.

Ja meanwhile had a hilarious reaction to the now-viral clip. The 21-year-old recently had a great reaction to his dad dissing him and also accepted that he might have underperformed against Minnesota.

The Grizzlies certainly have a real challenge for themselves with their second-round matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors who are absolutely stacked with players like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and an up-and-coming star like Jordan Poole are seen as a potential title contender.

Especially after their dominant victory against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, the Dubs are a scary team. The Grizzlies are a great matchup against them. With defenders like Dillon Brooks who can slow down Curry, the Grizzlies are well matched.

But ultimately for Memphis, it will be their superstar who will be the go-to option for the Grizzlies in this series.

Can Morant lead his team to be the giant-killers against the Warriors?

