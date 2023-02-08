“Bronny and Bryce Will Be 2 & 3!”: LeBron James Gets Heartwarming Response From Sons After Breaking Scoring Record

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) poses for photos with his sons Bronny and Bryce Maximus, daughter Zhuri, wife Savannah and mother Gloria after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Sports journalist Rachel Nichols captured a soul-stirring moment between LeBron James and his two sons in the wake of the King’s record-breaking night.

LeBron James furthered his legacy on Tuesday night when he eclipsed NBA Hall of Famer Kareem-Abdul Jabbar in All-Time scoring records. James hit a fadeaway jumper from mid-range to score his 36th point of the night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Thereby officially inscribing himself as the leading scorer in the sport’s history. James concluded the night with 38 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, shooting efficiently at 65% from the field. An unparalleled height of greatness.

Following the game, James was captured in the Laker’s locker room, interacting with his sons. Renowned sports journalist Rachel Nichols ensured to snap some incredible footage of the conversation.

LeBron James asks his sons which one of them will break his record!

The Los Angeles Lakers sustained a defeat at the hands of the Thunder in a game of grave implications. The Lakers would have grabbed a much-needed victory to strengthen their cause for a playoff run.

Unfortunately, the Lakers were unsuccessful in their quest. The Thunder edged them in an emphatic game. Nonetheless, the night belonged to James. His 38390 points tally is by far the most by a player in NBA history. And best believe the King is merely getting started.

In light of his industry-leading night, James was recorded conversing with his sons, Bronny and Bryce. The four-time NBA champion could be heard playfully asking them which of them would possess the best opportunity to break his record.

James said:

“Which one of you gonna try to break my record?

To which his elder son, Bronny, responded:

“Its gonna be 2 & 3 (pointing at Bryce James)

James replied:

“Oh ya’ll gonna be 2 & 3?”

A heartwarming moment for the King, who had his family courtside on the night, he shattered the history books. Not to forget, it made for an unforgettable memory for his children, who have witnessed their fathers’ success right from the get-go.

Will Bryce or Bronny James surpass LeBron James?

The NBA is an unforeseeable business. It provides athletes with the highest of highs and lowest of lows. James has been a pioneer in defying the odds long enough to sustain his career for 20 years.

It took him 20 years to break this record, which started when he was just 18 years old. At 38, he excelled in the standards set for him by cementing himself in an unequaled manner.

For either one of his children or any competitive athlete to eclipse the King, they would have to begin their NBA careers at 18 and consistently maintain their ascendance for over 20 years.

The odds of the event occurring are quite slim. Although Bronny James is already 18, the young star has an opportunity, however unlikely. The onus rests on the shoulders of his youngest son, Bryce, to continue pursuing that accolade.

Whether or not they achieve this feat, only time will tell.

