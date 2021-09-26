“Lebron James and Skip Bayless might actually be super tight!”: NBA Insider makes a hilarious claim about the relation between the King and his greatest enemy

NBA Insider makes a hilarious claim about Lakers superstar LeBron James and Skip Bayless after the analyst’s most recent post on Twitter

LeBron James and Skip Bayless… still a more romantic story than Twilight, we’ll say.

The King has been the best player in the league for about a decade now. And Bayless has been by his side through it all, criticizing him on every step along the way.

The kind of criticism has even evolved through all this time. During their honeymoon period, it was off-beat, but generally acceptable comments. But now… well let’s just say, the NBA community’s eyes burn from the love they show today. Allow us to show you Exhibit A.

Right?

Jokes aside though, come on man. At this point, we have started to suspect an understanding between the two personalities. And it seems that Tomer Azarly agrees with us completely.

Let’s get into it.

NBA Insider Tomer Azarly now believes that LeBron James and Skip Bayless absolutely have an agreement we don’t know about

Some would call Skip Bayless brave for insulting LeBron James as much as he does. But, what if it wasn’t courage at all?

After watching the analyst’s most recent video, here is Tomer Azarly said.

Like, Skip and LeBron may actually be super tight and they’ve known this bit will only help both of their careers 😂 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 25, 2021

For all the memes by the NBA community, who knows? Maybe it’s really Skip Bayless who got the last laugh here.

Or perhaps, we’re just thinking far too much about this. Hey, the NBA offseason do be like that sometimes.

