“LeBron James and the Lakers brought back the vintage Dwight Howard!”: 3x DPOY puts up impressive numbers in the first half against the Clippers

Lakers’ big Dwight Howard shows us why he deserved that NBA 75 spot, gives the Clippers a run for their money

There have been a lot of great big men in the NBA. Most of them were honored recently at the NBA 75 celebration during the All-Star Weekend. However, there is one name that deserved to be on that list and was left off. Dwight Howard.

The 36-year-old Lakers’ big has a long list of accolades to his name. He is an 8x NBA All-Star, has 8x All-NBA selections, 3x Defensive Player of the Year, 5x All-NBA Defensive selections, and championship to his name.

However, the big was left off the list. It could be because of his performances in recent years. Ever since his time with the Wizards in 2018, Howard has gotten limited minutes on all his teams. Even though he puts up numbers during that time, they aren’t impressive enough to convince people he’s top 75.

The Lakers get a look at the vintage Dwight Howard

Since Anthony Davis is out with injury, Dwight Howard got the start tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers. It is safe to say that he hasn’t disappointed. Actually, he may be the only shining spot in the game for the Lakers. Within the first 10 minutes, Dwight Howard recorded a double-double.

Dwight Howard has a double-double in 10 minutes of play. 12 points

10 rebounds (6 offensive)

2 blocks — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 26, 2022

He is terrorizing the Clippers on the boards, be it offensive or defensive.

At the half, the Lakers are down 47-57. While the rest of the Lakers have struggled, Howard has 14 points, 11 rebounds(7 offensive), and 3 blocks. LeBron James has started to heat up and has 14 rebounds and 5 assists. The Lakers would want the others to start pitching in too, as well as, for Howard to stay this aggressive.

If the Lakers want a chance to not let this season go to waste, Howard’s sudden jump can help them a lot for the same.