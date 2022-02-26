“James Harden is a great person, always smiling, fun to be around..”: Joel Embiid states the former MVP has adapted to the Doc Rivers system of basketball

Joel Embiid says, James Harden has changed the Sixers’ team situation in the most positive way, calls him fun to be around.

As James Harden begins a new chapter in his year NBA career, he looks much happier than he has been in years. Although he was clearly much above 7th sky when he got to the Brooklyn Nets over his preferable destination.

That was because he got the chance to play with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But soon enough, as it became apparent that Kyrie wouldn’t be available for any games in New York due to his vaccination status, Harden’s restlessness started becoming public.

Everyone can pretty easily see when the Beard is happy and when he is not, even through those thick and dense whiskers. It’s not just his smile though that gives it off, the enthusiasm with which he plays but more visibly it’s his fitness level which is directly proportional to his emotions.

Now that he’s in the team he wanted to be in the first place, Harden looks as fit as he’s ever been. Some fans were trolling him for wearing fat suits whenever he wants to force his way out of a team.

But that’s obviously not it. It’s the very same reason that brought him in far better shape when he moved from Rockets to Nets last year, Harden is happy again.

James Harden is fun to be around according to Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid came forward on the day of the 2018 MVP’s Sixers debut and told what has his new teammate brought in for the team since his move earlier this month.

Joel Embiid on James Harden: “He’s a great person, a great personality. Always smiling. Fun to be around. His presence – on the team, and on the floor – has really changed us a lot since he got here.” pic.twitter.com/a63OX5XhO9 — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) February 25, 2022

Embiid is not is his only teammate who has found James to bring in positive energy to the team, which might surprise many.

I’m starting to notice a trend when players play with James Harden pic.twitter.com/ZoraBdMK84 — ً (@arxanii) February 25, 2022

Already having somebody who’s famous for keeping the team atmosphere light in Embiid, adding in James will surely help Doc Rivers to keep the guys’ enthusiasm high.

It was much needed for a team that would have been tired of the consistent media pressure they had because of the Ben Simmons situation since last year’s Playoffs.

Getting that deal done already made this team’s situation better in every way, getting a happy Harden is a big bonus. They would want to turn this tremendous situation into a championship soon.