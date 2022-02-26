Basketball

“James Harden is a great person, always smiling, fun to be around..”: Joel Embiid states the former MVP has adapted to the Doc Rivers system of basketball

"James Harden is a great person, always smiling, fun to be around..": Joel Embiid states the former MVP has adapted to the Doc Rivers system of basketball
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"LeBron James to have a museum after him in Akron, showcasing the various stages of his life": The former Cavaliers player's hometown pays homage to him
Next Article
"Giannis Antetokounmpo would have been the 6th man in the old-school NBA era": Charles Oakley makes a sensational claim about the reigning Finals MVP
NBA Latest Post
"Giannis Antetokounmpo would have been the 6th man in the old-school NBA era": Charles Oakley makes a sensational claim about the reigning Finals MVP
“Giannis Antetokounmpo would have been the 6th man in the old-school NBA era”: Charles Oakley makes a sensational claim about the reigning Finals MVP

NBA veteran Charles Oakley believes Giannis Antetokounmpo would have struggled in the former’s era, adding…