“Some people don’t even enjoy basketball, their lives are so shi*** that they just aim it at others”: Kevin Durant talks about hecklers, says he hasn’t offered Ben Simmons any advice on returning to Philly

Nets’ Kevin Durant talks about their next matchup, says he hasn’t given Ben Simmons any advice about hecklers in Philly yet

The Brooklyn Nets snapped out of their losing streak tonight. Visiting the Charlotte Hornets, the Nets managed to secure a 132-121 win. With this win, the Nets managed to hold on to the 8th spot in the East, and push Hornets back by one game. Kyrie Irving had a magnificent 50-point night. He scored 50 points on 19 shots, with high efficiency.

Kyrie Irving had an true shooting percentage of 101.3% That’s the highest in a 50-point game in NBA history. Kyrie was so efficient, he broke analytics. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) March 9, 2022

Kevin Durant played a secondary role tonight, scoring 14 points and dishing 7 assists. After the game tonight, he spoke to the media and talked about a lot of things. He discussed James Harden’s departure, Ben Simmons sitting on the bench in Philly, and more.

Kevin Durant talks about potential hecklers in Philly for Ben Simmons’ return

Hecklers have been around for as long as time itself. Anytime anyone tries to do something big, there is always someone to heckle them. Athletes face the most public heckling, with audiences causing a lot of damage.

The Brooklyn Nets are headed to Philly to face the Sixers on Thursday. Ben Simmons is returning to Philadelphia for the first time since the trade. After the game tonight, Kevin Durant was asked if he has given Simmons any advice to deal with potential hecklers.

Kevin Durant said he hasn’t offered advice to Ben Simmons about returning to Philly, and spoke on fans that come to games to heckle: “Some people don’t even enjoy basketball. Their lives are so s***ty that they just get to aim it at other people” pic.twitter.com/X4lq6j3NBK — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 9, 2022

More from Kevin Durant on fans coming to games to heckle: “All the greats have been through being called the worst names in the history of the book” pic.twitter.com/r0lB7ZrTHF — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 9, 2022

Kevin Durant has had his share of hecklers. When he decided to leave OKC to join the Warriors in the summer of 2016, the entire league was out for him. In his first game back in OKC, Durant received some of the loudest heckles of any player in recent times.

However, he kept his cool and torched the Thunder. Recently, Kyrie Irving was booed in Boston as well. If the two stars can deal with the same, they’d expect Simmons to be able to take it as well.