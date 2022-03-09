Basketball

“Some people don’t even enjoy basketball, their lives are so shi*** that they just aim it at others”: Kevin Durant talks about hecklers, says he hasn’t offered Ben Simmons any advice on returning to Philly

"Some people don't even enjoy basketball, their lives are so shi*** that they just aim it at others": Kevin Durant talks about hecklers, says he hasn't offered Ben Simmons any advice on returning to Philly
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Fittipaldi did not get the necessary budget": Nico Hulkenberg emerges as the new favorite to replace Nikita Mazepin at Haas
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Some people don't even enjoy basketball, their lives are so shi*** that they just aim it at others": Kevin Durant talks about hecklers, says he hasn't offered Ben Simmons any advice on returning to Philly
“Some people don’t even enjoy basketball, their lives are so shi*** that they just aim it at others”: Kevin Durant talks about hecklers, says he hasn’t offered Ben Simmons any advice on returning to Philly

Nets’ Kevin Durant talks about their next matchup, says he hasn’t given Ben Simmons any…