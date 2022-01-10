“Kyle Kuzma has blossomed into a star without LeBron James there to hold him back!”: NBA Twitter in awe as Washington forward becomes first Wizards player to have a 25 point, 20 rebound game since Chris Webber in 1997

Washington Wizards’ rising star Kyle Kuzma is making a serious case for the Most Improved Player Award this season.

A few months into the season, it looks like the Washington Wizards have won the Russell Westbrook to the Lakers trade. The main reason is the emergence of youngster Kyle Kuzma. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.9 points and 8.4 rebounds for the season while shooting 44% from the field.

While the forward did show glimpses of his potential in LA with LeBron James and company, not even his biggest fans would have seen his latest performance coming. In fact, his recent impressive displays have made him a serious contender for this year’s MIP Award.

Just recently, Kuzma had a monster game against the Magic as he had 27 points, 22 rebounds on the night. Moreover, he shot an efficient 52.6% from the field and made 3-pointers at a 50% clip.

NBA Twitter reacts to Kyle Kuzma having 27 points and 22 rebounds in win over Orlando Magic.

The 26-year-old forward’s impressive game made him the first Wizard to have a 25 point, 20 rebound game since legend Chris Webber way back in 1997. The 5x All-Star 27 points and 21 rebounds against the Philadelphia 76ers back when the Wizards were the ‘Washington Bullets’.

Kyle Kuzma tonight: 27 PTS

22 REB It’s the first 25/20 game by Wizard since Chris Webber in 1997. pic.twitter.com/eM8488u4kX — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 10, 2022

While Kuzma may never reach Webber’s level, he is definitely taking a step in the right direction. The 26-year-old’s monster game had NBA Twitter going crazy. Check out a few reactions here:

His averages are similar to last season but the impact and when he gets his numbers is greater in DC. It’s pretty cool to see bc the stats don’t tell the story if you don’t watch him play. — District of Buckets (@BucketsDistrict) January 10, 2022

Kyle Kuzma’s recent impressive displays will certainly be a pleasant sight to Wizards fans. Hopefully, he can maintain this level of production and help Washington make a run and clinch a playoff spot this season.

