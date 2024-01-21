Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight Against The Suns? Availability On The Pacers Star PG As He Deals With A Hamstring Strain

The Indiana Pacers are at the tail end of a tough six-game road trip. In the first five games of this stretch, the Pacers have suffered three losses. As they travel to Arizona to go up against the Phoenix Suns, fans will hope that Rick Carlise’s boys can manage to turn back to their winning ways. However, fans remain concerned as Tyrese Haliburton has been featured on the team’s injury report.

During the 8th January Indiana Pacers-Boston Celtics clash, Tyrese Haliburton took a hard fall. With the rock in his hands, Haliburton tried pumping the brakes. Instead, the pass-first star got his legs stretched and consequently suffered a hamstring strain.

Initially, reports suggested that the All-Star would be missing for at least two weeks of action. However, fans of the franchise were provided with great news ahead of the clash against the Sacramento Kings. Making quicker progress, Haliburton would be making his return earlier than expected.

Even though the 23-year-old sat out against the Kings, he made his return in the very next fixture against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, ahead of the matchup against the Phoenix Suns, the franchise has listed Hali as “questionable”. Undoubtedly, this will have a massive bearing on the game, especially considering how important Haliburton has been to the Pacers this season. That said, even if he does feature in the lineup, Indiana isn’t guaranteed victory either.

The Pacers suffered a loss in the first game that Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam took on the floor

Ahead of the trade deadline, the Indiana Pacers managed to add Pascal Siakam to their roster. With Tyrese Haliburton, Siakam, and Myles Turner taking on the floor, together for the first time, the Pacers suffered a tough loss. Despite the Indiana side’s big three combining for 71 points, the Portland Trail Blazers grabbed a 118-115 win.

Tyrese Haliburton is having himself the best campaign of his young career. Averaging 23.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 12.6 assists per game, Hali’s breakout campaign has been the biggest reason for the franchise’s success.

In his absence, the Pacers will have a tough time defeating the in-form, injury-free Phoenix Suns. However, currently tied with the Miami Heat with a 24-18 record, the Pacers will certainly hope for a win in order to move up a spot in the Eastern Conference standings.