LeBron James Backs A’ja Wilson as ‘Best Player in WNBA,’ Discusses Their Hot Streak

A’ja Wilson and her team’s grip on the throne of women’s basketball is getting firmer with every season. And now, the two-time league MVP even has the stamp of approval from the King. While in Las Vegas for the Olympics practice, LeBron James did not have to think twice before tagging the Center as the best female baller in the league. He revealed his expectations from the WNBA defending champions, highlighting the LV Aces’ golden era with Wilson’s top-notch form and Chelsea Grey’s return.

LeBron James and the USABMT are putting themselves through some hectic training in the deserts of Nevada. After Day 1 of practice, the 39-year-old began his presser by talking about A’ja Wilson and the Aces’ chances in the season. He said,

“She[A’ja Wilson] is the best player in the WNBA…They have hit a hot streak ever since Chelsea Grey has come back. She is a big piece to their puzzle. They are going to be one of the teams that go down the stretch, with an opportunity to compete for a championship.”

The two-time champions were riding a six-game winning streak entering their most recent contest against the Los Angeles Sparks. As one of the hottest teams in the WNBA, they were demolishing their competition, but the LA side took over in extra time. They snapped the Aces’ 2-week-long winning streak.

Moving forward, the Aces star will be in consideration for the MVP award, once again. And Wilson isn’t just having another exceptional season, she’s on track to produce one of the best seasons in WNBA history, averaging 26.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

She is on pace to become the second player to average more than 25 points per game, and the third player to average 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds. The 27-year-old even has the opportunity to establish herself as the Greatest Player in the W’s history, and it’s safe to say that James will definitely be there to celebrate her crowning achievements.

LeBron James has been vocal in his support for Wilson

LeBron James and A’ja Wilson are the two biggest names in American sports. But despite his seniority and definite Hall of Fame status, James has always made sure to celebrate Wilson’s achievements. But their relationship is reciprocal as Wilson greatly enjoys James’s support as a friend and a fan.

During her 2023 sit down with the crew of Showtime Basketball’s All the Smoke, she spoke on her friendship with James, “Bron’s my dawg … we’re not besties but like, realistically, I always appreciate him.”

From celebrating her wins and records to endorsing her to debut his shoes in the WNBA, James has done a lot for Wilson over the years. It seems to be a special bond that the duo share. Moving forward, she has an opportunity to three-peat with the LV side, and James will have plenty of advice that will prove handy when the post-season arrives.