NBA Insider Hints at Lakers Taking a Step Back, Highlights Luka Doncic as Key Factor

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after making a basket Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter at the American Airlines Center.

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after making a basket Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter at the American Airlines Center. | Credits- USA Today Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers made a statement to the rest of the NBA when they roped in Luka Doncic in a shock trade from the Dallas Mavericks. His arrival, in addition with the signings of Marcus Smart, Mark Williams, and Deandre Ayton, and the presence of LeBron James has turned them into genuine title contenders. Or, has it?

Tim Legler feels that the Lakers may have actually downgraded, even with the star power they have. His concern is over the fact that Ayton does not fit with the rest of the starters.

Legler, on the All NBA Podcast, described how Ayton is someone who plays with the ball. When asked to do something different, he has failed miserably, which could happen at the Lakers, given they’ll have Doncic, and then Bron as the primary ball handlers.

“I could make an argument why they’re going to take a step back from what they did a year ago,” Legler said. He quickly reminded viewers that he wasn’t giving a sure-shot scenario. He was simply exploring the ‘what ifs’.

“What if they’re just completely unhappy with Deandre Ayton? He just doesn’t fit in at all. He’s a guy that needs the basketball. He’s not a screen dive guy, when he’s been asked to do that, he’s been miserable in his career,” the NBA insider added, before highlighting Ayton’s offensive prowess.

With Bron and Doncic eating up the seconds on the shot clock, it will limit what Ayton can do. And Legler suggested that it’s something that could hold the LA side back. That said, there’s another addition that he is a fan of.

Smart, a former Defensive Player of the Year, spent last season in relative anonymity with the Washington Wizards but will now bring some much-needed resilience to the Lakers. Doncic isn’t an elite defender, and Legler believes Smart can help cover for the Slovenian on that end of the floor. As for Luka Magic, Legler insists that he will be the key to a successful season.

“I want to see Luka Doncic look like an MVP in the first 15 games of the year,” he continued. “Come out, get them off to a 12-3 start…” 

Legler did point out that it’s something Luka hasn’t done in the past, with the Mavericks always fighting for the lower playoff positions, right from the get go. But now, with a much better team around him and a physical transformation that has dropped jaws, Luka is expected to step up, big time.

