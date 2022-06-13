“LeBron James bailed on his hometown twice, also on Pat Riley and Dwyane Wade”: Colin Cowherd is convinced that the 4x MVP will ditch the Lakers and join Stephen Curry

There is no sports news platform in the States that does not bank on LeBron James to get the majority of their views and in the process, they go to extremes in buttering up The King or ridiculing him.

Ever since the 2022 playoffs started, in which James didn’t play a single game, has still earned more social media followers than any other player who are playing in the Finals and the reason is quite obvious.

Which players have gained the most IG followers during the 2022 NBA Playoffs? LeBron James, 5.2 million

Stephen Curry, 1.4 million

Ja Morant, 909,000

Klay Thompson, 603,000

Lonzo Ball, 598,000

Jayson Tatum, 583,000

Russell Westbrook, 406,000 FULL LIST: https://t.co/JvD4Gw9X2P — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 8, 2022

Media can’t survive without LeBron James content, whether he plays or not, whether he wins or he losses no one gets more eyeballs than the 37-year-old Lakers star.

Even when the analysts have their own podcast and have the freedom to talk about the ongoing games in the NBA they prefer to start with LeBron and then move ahead.

Colin Cowherd is no different. The veteran Fox Sports analyst has his own show both on the Fox network and on YouTube with The Volume but none of the start/ends without mentioning the 18x All-Star’s name.

Colin Cowherd says LeBron James will bail on the Lakers, having done that with the Cavaliers and the Heat

Talking on The Heard, Cowherd explained how the 4x champ is putting the idea in everyone’s mind about his desire to play with Stephen Curry.

“They call it speaking something into existence. LeBron James, I believe, has been doing that, twice talking about playing with the Warriors and Steph Curry. I think he’s speaking it into existence.

He went as far as to say the 6’9 forward would ditch the Lakers very much like he did with his hometown club the Cleveland Cavaliers “twice” and also D-Wade and Pat Riley with Miami.

“LeBron’s a smart guy. He’s a billion-dollar net worth as a current active NBA player. He’s good with business. He bailed on his hometown twice, he bailed on Pat Riley and his best friend Dwyane Wade, you don’t think he’ll bail on the Lakers?” Colin said.

He continued, “His contract’s up in a year. You really don’t think he’ll bail? Golden State, look like they could use a little rest for Steph Curry, Klay Thompson. They could use a dynamic athlete. LeBron did lead the NBA in field goal percentage on two’s taken this year.”

Colin might or might not have propaganda behind this take will surely run rounds of the internet if James does somehow end up in The Bay Area and not as its fiercest rival this time.