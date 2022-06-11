“Let’s talk about what Stephen Curry actually is. A BAD MF*r!”: Dwyane Wade wants people and ‘experts’ to stop talking about what Warriors point guard isn’t

Nobody wants to face a Stephen Curry Warriors in the Playoffs in their right mind but still debate that their favourite player is better than him someway.

First Finals MVP for Warriors’ 2x MVP loading… Just when they get cornered and there’s a massive pressure to perform, the Dubs show who they really are and what they want with utmost clarity.

The confidence of a 3x NBA champ was on full display in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals. The Warriors were down 2-1 in the series and had to win this one to avoid going two down, from which only one team in the history of basketball has recovered.

And that particular Playoffs series of 2016 against the Cleveland Cavaliers is the worst nightmare for everyone in Dub Nation. They wouldn’t want to relive it in any way, shape, or form.

Also read: “Whenever I’m done coaching, I’ll look back and thank Stephen Curry!”: Steve Kerr reacts to Warriors star’s Game 4 performance, praises his greatness

Stephen Curry was pretty sure in that 116-100 loss in Game 3 of what he was going to bring to the next game. Just look at that spooky and hysterical smile that no one in Boston would ever want to see, no, at least when their team is winning.

Steph got the psycho look on his face again. Warriors win big in game 4. pic.twitter.com/22FiUPAqsK — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) June 9, 2022

Dwyane Wade knows and reminds everyone how bad Stephen Curry can be for his opponents

Ever since Steph crossed Ray Allen and became NBA’s undisputed greatest 3-point shooter, there’s been debate about him coming close to LeBron James on the GOAT list. And since he has led the Warriors to their 6th Finals in 8 years, that conversation is turning towards him overtaking the King if he wins it all for the 4th time.

With that came a lot of scrutinies as well, especially because of the inefficient nights he’s having more regularly than his previous play-offs. Some “experts” have said things like he doesn’t belong in top-10 conversation or even top-3 point-guards.

But one of NBA’s all-time great guards, a Top-75 honorary, and 3x NBA Champ is here to defend “The Chef”, spitting some facts and shutting down the criticism of the 6’2 men who had 45 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assist night in a 107-97 win to level the Finals series at 2-2.

Everyone keeps talking about what Steph ain’t. Let’s talk about what he is. A BAD MFer! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 11, 2022

Also read: “My decision is to be where I feel like I can win!”: Bradley Beal sets the rumor mills churning with cryptic message about his Wizards future