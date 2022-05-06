Basketball

“LeBron James can’t have my number, I’ll take his number instead”: When Savannah James recalled how hers and LeBron’s relationship began in high school

“LeBron James can’t have my number, I’ll take his number instead”: When Savannah James recalled how hers and LeBron’s relationship began in high school
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
Shubman Gill vs Mumbai Indians stats: Shubman Gill vs Jasprit Bumrah head to head record in IPL
Next Article
"A 37-year old James Harden could earn $61M if he signs a supermax": Who in their right mind would pay for the declining step back ask Twitterati
NBA Latest Post
"A 37-year old James Harden could earn $61M if he signs a supermax": Who in their right mind would pay for the declining step back ask Twitterati
“A 37-year old James Harden could earn $61M if he signs a supermax”: Who in their right mind would pay for the declining step back ask Twitterati

Former MVP James Harden could earn a mammoth $61M in his final season if he…