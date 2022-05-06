“LeBron James can’t have my number, I’ll take his number instead”: When Savannah James recalled how hers and LeBron’s relationship began in high school

Savannah James recalled how LeBron James wanted her phone number in high school but she said ‘nope’ and got his instead.

LeBron James and Savannah James are quite the power couple of the NBA. They have stood strong for every single one of the former’s 19 years in the league and their story together dates back to when they were living in Akron, Ohio merely 2.2 miles away from one another. In fact, they each attended rival high schools.

While LeBron James was being dubbed ‘The Chosen One’ and making national headlines night in and night out at St. Vincent-St. Mary, Savannah Brinson was at Buchtel High School as a part of both the cheerleading squad and the softball team.

Also read: “You can’t trade LeBron James! It’s like trading Kobe Bryant when they were rebuilding!”: Jalen Rose does not think the Los Angeles Lakers should not move on from their superstar

Clearly, being a multi-sport athlete is something that both LeBron and Savannah have in common. Being from rival high schools, the two had had to bump into each other a couple times, whether it was at games or at pep rallies.

A mutual friend of theirs is who can be credited with introducing them to one another.

Savannah James wanted LeBron James to give her his number instead of the other way around.

Given that they went to high schools that were only a couple miles apart from one another, them meeting wouldn’t exactly be a problem. When LeBron James asked their mutual friend if he/she could ask Savannah for her number, James received an interesting reply.

Also read: “Why would the Heat trade their 6MOTY and two-way star for an old LeBron James?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen A Smith suggests that the Lakers should contact Pat Riley for an absurd trade idea

“I’m like, ‘Um, nope, I’ll take his number,’” said Savannah during an interview with Cleveland Magazine. “One day I’m sitting around- I was probably bored or something- and I’m like, ‘Oh I forgot! I have this number for this guy that I can call. He seemed interested, so let’s see.’”

The two would officially meet as friends at a basketball game of James’s and then eventually go out with a group of friends to Applebees. They would eventually go to Outback Steakhouse for their first date together and the rest is history.