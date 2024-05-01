LeBron James Confesses Shrugging Off Lakers Coaching Staff’s Advice to Shoot More Threes

LeBron James has continuously upped his three-point attempts since coming to the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the forward’s driving game still reigns supreme despite the uptick in long-range bombs, averaging 5.9 in 2016-17 to 6.9, last season. As it again dropped to 5.1 per game, this season, James seemed to have gone against the grain to keep his paint-dominated game alive amidst the three-point revolution. Accepting this change on the celebrated ‘Mind the Game’ pod with JJ Redick and LeBron James, the 39-year-old revealed that he shunned the coaching staff’s advice of shooting more triples. As per him, if he were to become a volume shooter from deep, defenses would have an easier time,

“Some of the coaches on our coaching staff, they want me to shoot more threes. They’re encouraging me to shoot more threes. I can’t do it. I can’t get to do that. I can’t get to that point.”

Redick asked the All-time leading scorer if this was about his “ego”. However, a jovial LeBron James added that it wasn’t the case, rather the Lakers superstar wants to make defenders work harder. If he already has enough floor-stretchers around him, wouldn’t it make sense to test the inside defense more? LBJ said,

“I can shoot at high-clip if I am shooting 14 a game. Imma get in the rhythm but I’m not putting pressure on the defense and that’s not me. I gotta put pressure on defense… I have to put some fear in the defense that you’re not about to make me just shoot all jump shots.”

While the 4x Finals MVP prefers the driving game, he also knows the value of the long-range shot. Later in the podcast, he spoke about how top-notch three-point shooting PGs can help Centers be more efficient. Something that was utterly lacking in the Laker’s squad, this season. Even though Russell had some shooting outbreaks, he shot just 31.8% from the 3-point line and was inconsistent when the team needed him to sink some important clutch buckets. It’s not strange that the King values the presence of a good shooting PG.

LeBron James recognizes the value of a sharpshooting PG

The Lakers superstar touched upon how having a strong screen-setter and a consistent long-range shooter can upset the defense. He highlighted the importance of a top-quality screen that can eliminate a defender out of the equation and force the help to come out on the perimeter. When the help comes from the outside, it frees up space inside as there is a 4-on-3 situation in favor of the offensive team.

Thus, a player who can shoot and make tough passes can erase the defensive pressure. Additionally, when a well-adept screen-setter rolls to the rim, he can acquire high-percentage shots,

“If you got great screen-setters, Draymond, Capela, whoever Luka is gonna have, either it was Dwight Powell, now Daniel Gafford, Lively, he has learned it quick. If you have a great screen-setter and if you have a laser, like you said, over 300 off-the-dribble pick-and-roll threes, that’s the chain reaction. That’s why you have all these guys that’s shooting career higher percentages with these lasers.”

Thus, despite being a reluctant long-range shooter, the forward knows the value of a high-quality sharpshooter like Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic. Playing alongside these players generates quality inside looks and the PnR game can deal some decisive blows on the opposition.