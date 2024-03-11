“He’s Not Michael Jordan”: Skip Bayless Defends His Viral Claim About LeBron James’ Ranking on All-Time List

The world celebrated with LeBron James when he recently crossed the 40k-point milestone in the NBA. However, for Skip Bayless, it didn’t move the needle on LBJ’s all-time ranking in his list of greatest NBA players ever. After LeBron crossed the 40k mark, Bayless went on a long rant after a fan asked him if he’d move the King up from the ninth spot in his GOAT list due to this accomplishment. Days later, the media veteran reiterated his stance while spewing more venom against the LA Lakers superstar.

Answering the fan’s question, Bayless had said, “Before 40k points, I had LeBron 9th on my all-time list. After 40k points, I still have LeBron 9th on my all-time list. Because playing longer does not make you better or more valuable.” As per the 72-year-old, the number of points only highlights the fact that LeBron has been durable for over two decades. But longevity is not an indication of greatness, per Bayless. After his comment went viral over social media, the FS1 host recently defended his take while also doubling down on it.

Quoting tweeting his previous clip, Bayless wrote on X, “I may be the only one to tell the truth about LeBron. He’s not Michael Jordan and it’s not even close. It’s offensive to suggest that LeBron is better than Jordan.” For Bayless, Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time and comparing LeBron to the Bulls legend is just blasphemy.

Bayless has often used his platform to defend MJ’s throne at the expense of LeBron. Although he is set on his ways, Gilbert Arenas recently gave LeBron his well deserved flowers.

Gilbert Arenas gives major props to LeBron James

Gilbert Arenas sees LeBron’s 40k-point milestone in a very different light. According to him, being the first athlete to reach that mark signifies greatness. Arenas believes that people have a tendency to knock someone down despite all their accolades when they’re alive. The sentiment changes drastically once the person leaves. He thinks something similar will happen with LeBron’s name once he retires.

