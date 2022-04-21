“Get your a*# out, I’m coming for that sweep too!”: Joel Embiid tells Drake to stop clowning as the 76ers roll on

Joel Embiid is coming for the crown as he played a huge game, nailed the game-winner, and then trash-talked pop star Drake!

Tonight is the night, the night when a certain Cameroonian takes the next step. Today’s close win over the Toronto Raptors extends the Philadelphia 76ers’ series lead to 3-0.

As they take game one in the North, the 76ers will be pumped and ready. Their superstar just put up a career-defining performance against a team that has troubled him in the past.

JOEL EMBIID WITH THE HUGE THREE IN OT 😱 pic.twitter.com/VKpdy4HszF — ESPN (@espn) April 21, 2022

Tonight, Embiid was feeling himself, putting up his usual 30-10 stat line and draining a clutch three. The rest of the team did their part. Tyrese Maxey and James Harden put up 19 apiece to help lead the team over the line.

Joel Embiid tonight: 33 PTS

13 REB

12-20 FG And a game winning three. pic.twitter.com/fYRdGa5QIV — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 21, 2022

Joel Embiid trash-talks Drake, and tells him to get ready as he is bringing out the brooms!

Jojo was sure to talk to Drake after the game. As he was walking to the locker room, he found time to give the Canadian pop and r&b star his take on the series. The hilarious exchange was caught on camera.

“Get your ass out, I’m coming for that sweep too” 😂😂😂 – Joel Embiid to Drake

(h/t @AhnFireDigital) pic.twitter.com/gotVu9EIWn — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 21, 2022

The confidence in Embiid is brimming and as per Tobias Harris, Drake had been chirping at Jojo all-night long. Tobias even defended Joel but it looks as though he didn’t need defending.

Tobias Harris (@tobias31) says Drake was chirping at Joel Embiid in the first half. “Drake was over there saying, ‘He can’t play here.’” Tobias’ response to Drake? “I was like, he can play here, for sure.” 🔥 — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) April 21, 2022

This could have been the coronation of Embiid, he played like an absolute superstar and a very deserving MVP contender. His performance will go down in the books.

If they sweep the Raptors, the redemption arc from that stinging playoff loss three years ago will be complete, and Embiid will be the one to lead them to glory.

That was a grownup superstar moment for Joel Embiid. Took Toronto’s best punch, bounced back from a tough first half and shut up the road crowd. Most impressive moment of his career. — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) April 21, 2022

