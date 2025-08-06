“Not Good Enough”: NBA Analyst Shuts Down Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Championship Hopes in Milwaukee Amid Uncertainty Over His Future

The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo are in an interesting spot heading into this next season. The Greek Freak made it known to the team that he was closely observing the roster heading into the offseason. After signing Myles Turner and buying out Damian Lillard, it’s safe to say that he was indifferent about the moves.

In the end, Giannis let the team know that he’s ready to move forward and focus on the upcoming season. Seemingly believing that this roster has enough to compete for a championship. But the fact that he said what he said at the beginning of the offseason shows that his patience is running thin.

Despite Giannis’ decision to ultimately stay, some analysts don’t believe the Bucks have a championship-caliber roster. One of those analysts is Marc J. Spears, who joined NBA Today to share his thoughts.

“This team is not good enough,” Spears said bluntly on NBA Today. He then pointed out how the Bucks don’t have the right personnel. “They don’t have the point guard needed to get to that championship level,” he added.

As of right now, Kevin Porter Jr. is listed as the starting point guard for the Bucks. It’s not the best starting option in the league, but they also managed to pick up Cole Anthony off the backs of being traded and bought out. So, there is at least some depth at the position.

Regardless, the analyst couldn’t get on board with the roster competing for a title. Not even in an injury-riddled Eastern Conference. “I just, even with the East kind of being depleted from an injury standpoint, just overall talent, no,” Spears argued.

Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton will be out all of next season while they rehab from torn Achilles’. That’s two of the best players on two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. With Giannis’ Bucks finishing 5th last season, below both squads, it’s not unimaginable to say that Milwaukee will move up to the 4th or 3rd seed next year.

Even if they do, though, Spears can only see them going so far. “I could see this maybe second round at best,” the analyst said.

It was quite a negative take on the situation. Mainly because, as long as Giannis is on a team, they should be viewed as a contender. He’s that good offensively and defensively.

However, if the Bucks do get bounced early on in the playoffs again, what happens then? Does Giannis run it back? Or does he request a trade? Reports say that the New York Knicks have been tracking the situation since the beginning of last season, waiting to pounce at any moment.

As of now, though, no trade request has been made from Giannis. Despite this, trade rumors continue to swirl. Setting up a pressure-packed season for the Bucks, as they try to win a title to retain their face of the franchise.