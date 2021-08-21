“LeBron James could save 10,000 black lives if he wanted to”: Republican party supporter Ted Nugent makes outrageous claims about Lakers star with Jason Whitlock

Once someone gets to a certain level of fame, they cultivate a faction of some people they just can’t please. LeBron James suffers a lot from this.

LeBron has been one of the NBA’s voices for the Black Lives Matters movement. The league’s most well-known player, however, seems to have had a misstep or two in the past couple of years.

This has allowed Republican voices within the country to use his name to besmirch BLM. And this is a cost that James has borne since at least 2019, when he criticized then-Rockets GM Daryl Morey for tweeting about the Free Hong Kong movement.

Nike athletes and NBA players have been cast as Chinese shills by these conservative voices and media. The result is that these sportspersons’ voices is being invalidated further in a segment of their society.

Ted Nugent makes outrageous claims about LeBron James in interview with Jason Whitlock

Ted Nugent is a notorious gun-control advocate. The Hall of Famer rock guitarist has been a strong Republican supporter, and was on fellow Republican Jason Whitlock’s show with Blaze TV.

Their talk eventually shifted to piling on LeBron, who’s become a puppet target of sorts for these people. Nugent made a few outrageous claims of his own, saying:

“I don’t know if there’s any hope for race-baiters. If there really was an organization whose title was honest, and if that title was ‘Black Lives Matter’ and it was an honest title, they would move to Chicago. They would set up camp in Chicago.”

“And they would probably get these famous athletes to spectator sports. How about LeBron James goes to Chicago, gathers all these inner city kids, and goes ‘Just be good! Start with the work, we’re on your side.'”

Motown Madman Ted Nugent was pretty spicy on a Harmony episode of Fearless. Wasn’t asked, but he offered a suggestion for LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/lFgD391TxP — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) August 18, 2021

“‘Dont hurt each other, don’t rob each other, don’t shoot each other, don’t stab each other. Let’s all love each other!’ Do you know that LeBron James could probably save 10,000 black lives this year?”

“But instead, he’s fanning the flames of the system by which they’re slaughtering each other.”