“Phil Jackson is an a**hole!”: Carmelo Anthony hits out at the Bulls’ legendary head coach, in the latest episode of the ‘All The Smoke’ podcast

Carmelo Anthony reveals just how bad his relationship was Phil Jackson while both of them were part of the New York Knicks

We absolutely love seeing what Carmelo Anthony is doing right now.

As many know, during his first uninterrupted stint in the league, he was an unequivocal star. However, he had clearly started declining at one point, but never quite realized it. It took the player being unjustly kept out of the league for two years before the man chose to take up a smaller role in the NBA. And well, since then, Melo has quite simply been inspirational.

Before his time with the Lakers though, before him being blacklisted, and before his decline, Anthony was a New York Knick. And while fans of the franchise likely have some very fond memories of him, it seems that the man himself doesn’t exactly look back at his time there with joy. And it’s all due to Phil Jackson.

Let’s get into it.

Carmelo Anthony explains why his relationship with Phil Jackson was so fraught while he was with the Knicks

Phil Jackson has this legendary reputation amongst most NBA fans, as this sage who can handle any personality and any situation. But, it seems Knicks fans were disillusioned from this since the very start.

During his time as President of the franchise, Jackson was nothing more than disappointing with regards to the moves he made. Worse though, he managed to make the team’s biggest star, Carmelo Anthony, feel ostracized as soon as he got there.

Here is what Melo said on the matter in a recent episode of ‘All The Smoke’.

“When Phil came, he was just like, he cut that line of communication off me from the Front Office, from the staff members, even players! You know what I’m saying?” Anthony said on All The Smoke. “The minute that I knew that was the game that was being played, like Nah!… I don’t need closure. … I know if I had a sit-down with you, you wouldn’t say that. You would say something totally different. You’re gonna tell me something like oh it wasn’t like that. I ain’t really got time for that. I don’t need it at this point.”

Yikes.

Even as NBA fans, we know the general rule is to do whatever you can to make your star happy.

Sure, we always knew Phil Jackson is a very unique man. But perhaps his approach was a bit too unique for it to benefit anyone in this situation.

