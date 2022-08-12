LeBron James couldn’t get enough of 6’3 Bronny and his new found athleticism

LeBron James gushes over Bronny and his tough lay-up while hyping up his sons during their high school games.

LeBron James has been a model father in the eyes of millions this past decade and a half. While Savannah James put out an endearing message towards her sons, reiterating they can do whatever they want as long as they were happy doing it, ‘The King’ had other plans, claiming he really wants them to make the NBA.

With the way LeBron James has been playing despite being in his 19th season, we could see the Nike athlete take the Tom Brady route and play well into his 40s. This would leave plenty of time for not only Bronny but also Bryce Maximus to get drafted into the league, both of whom have showcased that they can be league-bound in the near future.

Bryce and Bronny recently took to the court together for the first time and showed flashes of what can be a fun duo at any stage of basketball. The elder brother, however, is in his senior year of high school and will most probably be attending a top university such as Kentucky or Duke.

LeBron James shows love to Bronny.

Bronny is listed at 6’2 by some websites and 6’3 by others. Either way, the HS senior has been using every bit of his length to get buckets in a variety of ways. While he was first seen as a 3&D type player in his freshman and sophomore year, he’s slowly built up core strength and athleticism.

This has allowed the guard to attack the basket aggressively and/or contort his body in ways that allow him to score more easily.

LeBron James, being the proud father that he is, constantly shows love to his two sons on social media for how they are progressing on the basketball court. In one particular play that sees Bronny show off just how long he can stay in the air, James takes to his Instagram story to commend him for it by simply writing, “TOUGH”.

